Dana White's Contender Series 2025: Week 8 free live stream results & highlights
The 2025 edition of Dana White’s Contender Series rolls on tonight (September 30) as 10 fighters meet at the UFC Apex to try and punch their ticket to the UFC on Week 8.
Week 7 of DWCS kicked off with the night’s only submission when Rafael Tobias caught Jair de Oliveira in a rear naked choke, and in total four out of the card’s five fights ended via stoppage inside the first round. Jeisla Chaves’ split decision over Sofia Montenegro was enough for her to be offered a UFC contract along with the other four winners, and after seven weeks a total of 30 contracts have been handed out.
Five different weight classes will be in action on Week 8. Things will kick off in the flyweight division and end at middleweight, and in between that fans will be treated to fights in the featherweight, welterweight, and bantamweight divisions.
Top Prospects Fight For UFC Contracts On DWCS Week 8
The opening bout for Week 8 will see former Eagle FC title challenger Rashid Vagabov try to extend his five-fight win streak against Paulo Henrique da Silva, who has won 11 fights in a row after being stopped in his professional MMA debut back in 2021.
Undefeated Full Contact Contender Featherweight Champion Kurtis Campbell will also step into the Octagon to face Cameroon’s Demba Seck, and the card’s only other unbeaten fighter Eliezer Kubanza will be in action in the next fight to take on Christopher Alvidrez in a welterweight contest.
"Fighting Nerds" product Magno Dias faces Louis Jourdain in a bantamweight bout that will serve as the card’s penultimate fight. In the night’s featured bout, two-division Jungle Fight Champion Vitor Costa meets Damian Pinas, who has never seen the judges’ scorecards in his eight-fight MMA career.
All fighters scheduled to compete on Week 8 successfully made weight for their respective bouts. The action is set to kick off at 8:00 p.m. ET, and fans can catch the entire card live on ESPN+.
Dana White’s Contender Series 2025: Week 8 (8:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+)
• Featured Bout: Vitor Costa vs. Damian Pinas
• Louis Jourdain vs. Magno Dias
• Eliezer Kibanza vs. Christopher Alvidrez
• Kurtis Campbell vs. Demba Seck
• Rashi Vagabov vs. Paulo Henrique da Silva
