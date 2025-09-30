Ilia Topuria ranked over Jon Jones in ex-UFC champ's shocking pound-for-pound pick
Former UFC titleholder Sean O’Malley delivered a hot take regarding Ilia Topuria’s status among MMA’s pound-for-pound greats.
Still only nine fights into his career with the UFC, Topuria already joined the short list of fighters to hold UFC titles in multiple divisions after he knocked out Charles Oliviera to claim the vacant lightweight belt in his last outing at UFC 317.
It’s unclear who the former featherweight king will face next, but O’Malley believes Topuria’s current run has already put him above UFC legend Jon Jones in MMA’s pound-for-pound rankings.
Sean O'Malley Ranks Ilia Topuria Over Jon Jones On P4P List
O’Malley will probably be watching closely this weekend when his former opponent Merab Dvalishvili and Cory Sandhagen square off in a bantamweight title bout at UFC 320, but before that fight goes down “Suga” took some time to discuss Topuria’s success in the Octagon (h/t Fighters Only).
READ MORE: UFC legend Dustin Poirier drops surprise about return fight in another sport
“Ilia is pound-for-pound the greatest fighter to ever walk this Earth,” O’Malley said on his YouTube channel. “Greatest fighter pound-for-pound, ever…Even over [Jon] Jones, I think. It’s just like – dude, his last three fights, KOs Volkanovski, KOs Max Holloway, KOs f***ing Charles Oliveira…He’s not beating these guys by decision, he’s not taking them down, holding them down, these guys can’t get up. He’s knocking them out. It’s f***ing sweet.”
Undefeated in his professional MMA career, Topuria has stopped seven of the nine UFC opponents he’s faced and scored six knockouts, which includes the current three-fight knockout streak that O’Malley mentioned against UFC greats Alexander Volkanovski, Max Holloway, and Charles Oliveira.
Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria For P4P Best?
Ranking Topuria above Jones is certainly some lofty praise even with “Bones” currently retired and not eligible for the UFC’s pound-for-pound rankings, but some fans will also likely point to Islam Makhachev as the biggest active threat to that top pound-for-pound spot.
READ MORE: UFC 320 loses knockout machine to disappointing fight week cancellation
Currently sitting at #2 in the pound-for-pound rankings between Topuria, Makhachev is also preparing for a move up in weight to try and claim a second UFC belt when he and UFC Welterweight Champion Jack Della Maddalena headline UFC 322 at Madison Square Garden. The former lightweight champion and “El Matador” have been linked for a potential superfight on several occasions, but as of yet it seems like the UFC hasn’t seriously looked into trying to put that matchup together.
Currently-retired UFC star Jones may have something to say about O’Malley’s pound-for-pound comments if he were to get wind of them, and the book on the 38-year-old’s own combat sports legacy may also not be complete given that he’s actively been discussing a return at the UFC’s planned White House event next summer.
More MMA Knockout News
• Ex-kickboxing champion extends undefeated MMA record with 17-second knockout
• Former MMA double-champ wants to rebook first UFC fight after shocking weight miss
• Carlos Ulberg shares what stands out about Magomed Ankalaev before UFC 320
• Dana White credits UFC's success to Las Vegas, reveals huge CBS-Paramount plans
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC and MMA.