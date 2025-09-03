Ilia Topuria’s brother reportedly set for UFC fight with dangerous KO artist

🚨 BREAKING: Aleksandre Topuria's next opponent will be Kazakh Bekzat Almakhan! 🇬🇪🆚🇰🇿



"El Conquistador" is set to return to the Octagon on November 22 at #UFCQatar ⚔️



first rep by my man @IratiPratSC pic.twitter.com/eHKlVEGvMK