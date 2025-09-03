Ilia Topuria’s brother reportedly set for UFC fight with dangerous KO artist
It's been a while since fight fans have seen Ilia Topuria's brother, Aleksandre Topuria, in the UFC Octagon, but his next fight is reportedly targeted for UFC Qatar later this year.
The older Topuria brother debuted in the UFC in February, dominating then-8-0 Colby Thicknesse to a unanimous decision victory.
Aleksandre (6-1 MMA) could have returned anywhere from May until August, but it looks like he'll be returning at UFC's Qatar Fight Night on November 22 if all goes to plan.
Report: Aleksandre Topuria vs. Bekzat Almakhan being targeted for UFC Qatar
As reported by Marca's Irati Prat, UFC is targeting a fight between Aleksandre and Bekzat Almakhan for UFC Qatar. Almakhan has accepted the fight, and they are waiting for confirmation from Aleksandre's side before official signatures are locked in.
"Everything is on track for Aleksandre Topuria to return on November 22 at UFC Qatar," Prat wrote.
The report has been corroborated by reputable Georgian journalist Giorgi Kokiashvili, among others.
Almakhan possesses an 83 percent knockout rate in 12 professional victories. He debuted against Usman Nurmagomedov in March 2024, finding a knockdown in the first round but ultimately losing a unanimous decision. His UFC career will have been a brutal gauntlet in just three fights.
Who's fighting at UFC Qatar?
UFC Qatar has one reported fight so far, being AbdulRakhman Yakhyaev vs. Raffael Cerqueira. The promotion has announced no main event, nor have any fights been added to the official UFC website.
