Ex-champions Aung La N Sang & Zebaztian Kadestam set to meet at ONE Fight Night 36
Former ONE Championship titleholders Aung La N Sang and Zebaztian Kadestam are set to meet in a middleweight MMA bout at ONE Fight Night 36.
Scheduled to take place at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on October 3, ONE Fight Night 36 is headlined by a strawweight kickboxing title unification rematch between Prajanchai and Jon Di Bella.
The card also boasts former ONE Strawweight MMA Champion Jarred Brooks vs. Mansur Malachiev and several other high-profile bouts, and now another huge matchup between ONE Championship veterans Aung La and Kadestam is set to add even more star power to the event.
Aung La N Sang Looks To Snap Two-Fight Skid
A member of the ONE Championship roster since 2014, Aung La claimed the promotion’s middleweight belt in a rematch with Vitaly Bigdash in 2017 and went on to become the second two-division champion in ONE history when he also stopped Alexandre Machado to win the light heavyweight belt the following year.
“The Burmese Python” stopped Leandro Ataides in the first round after losing his belts in back-to-back fights with Reinier de Ridder. A trilogy bout with Bigdash in 2022 saw Aung La fall to 1-2 in that series before he rebounded with three-straight finishes, but the 40-year-old currently finds himself on a two-fight skid after being stopped by Shamil Erdogan at ONE 168 and ONE 171.
Zebastian Kadestam Returns For The First Time Since 2023
Also a former ONE Championship titleholder that’s been with the promotion since 2017, Kadestam came up short in a title fight against Ben Askren in 2017 before he moved up a division and won the ONE welterweight MMA belt by stopping the formerly-undefeated Tyler McGuire the following year.
The 34-year-old defended his title once against Georgiy Kichigin but lost the belt to Kiamrian Abbasov via unanimous decision at ONE Championship: Dawn of Valor. That result kicked off what eventually turned into a three-fight losing streak for “The Bandit”, but he’s now knocked out three-straight opponents and famously upset former KSW star Roberto Soldić in his most recent outing at ONE Fight Night 10 in May of 2023.
Following the addition of Aung La vs. Kadestam and with just about a month to go until the event, ONE Fight Night 36 is currently shaping up like this:
ONE Fight Night 36 Fight Card
• Main Event: Prajanchai PK Saenchai vs. Jon Di Bella – For the ONE Strawweight Kickboxing World Championship
• Kongthoranee Sor Sommai vs. Aslamjon Ortikov (Flyweight Muay Thai)
• Fabricio Andrey vs. Eduardo Granzotto (Bantamweight Submission Grappling)
• Jarred Brooks vs. Mansur Malachiev (Flyweight MMA)
• Shozo Isojima vs. Nicolas Vigna (Flyweight MMA)
• Sanzhar Zakirov vs. Hu Yong (Flyweight MMA)
• Aung La N Sang vs. Zebaztian Kadestam (Middleweight MMA)
