MMA fighter builds strong case for UFC return with violent knockout streak
Former UFC fighter Caio Machado added another knockout to his growing highlight reel since being cut from the promotion.
Machado was originally scheduled to fight for a UFC contract on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2022 before running into visa issues, but the following year he defeated Kevin Szaflarski in a heavyweight bout and became one of the rare DWCS fighters get the nod from Dana White after winning by decision.
The 31-year-old’s UFC run unfortunately did not go according to plan, as Machado dropped decisions to Mick Parkin and Don’Tale Mayes at heavyweight before a light heavyweight loss to his countryman Brendeson Ribeiro last November spelled the end of his time with MMA’s premier promotion.
Caio Machado Continues Post-UFC Knockout Streak
“Bigfoot” took a bit of time off before deciding to continue his MMA career in the light heavyweight division, and last night Machado scored his third knockout in a row since leaving the UFC at Kings Championship 1 in Curitiba, Parana, Brazil.
Taking on 10-fight MMA veteran Caio Cesar in the card’s main event, Machado dropped his opponent with a big left hand before raining down some brutal hammer fists to secure the first-round finish (clip courtesy of the one and only @Grabaka_Hitman).
Machado is now 3-0 since leaving the UFC, and the 31-year-old certainly had a busy summer after he stopped Everton Vasconcelos at Thunder Fight 69 in May and knocked out Kevin Oumar with a flying knee at UAE Warriors 61 in July.
Plenty Of Knockouts At Brazil's Kings Championship 1
It may not have generated the same type of attention from combat sports fans as Dirty Boxing 3 or a Misfits Boxing card that saw Darren Till knock out Luke Rockhold after Tony Ferguson snapped the eight-fight losing streak that ended his UFC career, but Kings Championship 1 did provide several other violent highlights outside of Machado's win.
The first half of the card saw Jetron Amaral nearly knock João Guilherme through the ropes in the first round, which put Amaral back in the win column after he had a four-fight win streak snapped by Abylaykhan Kadirzhan at Naiza FC 40 in June.
In the co-main event, DWCS veteran Acácio dos Santos returned for the first time in more than two years to take on Edivan Santos. “Pequeno” ended up scoring a similar finish to the one Machado would find in the night’s headlining bout, as he dropped Santos with a big punch before he dove in to finish things with some nasty ground strikes.
