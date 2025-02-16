Ilia Topuria claims Islam Makhachev is 'afraid' of champ vs. champ UFC fight
Discussions have become tense between UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev and UFC Featherweight Champion Ilia Topuria regarding a possible mega superfight (champ vs. champ).
With two champions from different divisions fighting one another such a rarity, it's a fight Topuria (16-0 MMA, 8-0 UFC) wants to pursue. "El Matador" told Marca in a one-on-one interview the issue is Makhachev's (27-1 MMA, 16-1 UFC) willingness to accept the opportunity.
Topuria provided a theory as to why the fight's wheels aren't in motion, which differs from Makhachev's reasoning entirely.
Topuria Not Hopeful For Makhachev Fight
"He's afraid," Topuria said. "Of course he's afraid...As usual, it's an easy fight until they put your name on the contract. We all know, if it were that easy and if I'm small as he says, he would already share the Octagon with me. There's a reason he doesn't want to. I understand why. So, it's okay. Go up [to welterweight]. It's okay."
Topuria clarified his intention to fight at lightweight regardless of whether Makhachev is the opponent or not.
"I want to fight at 155 pounds," Topuria said. "I don't really need [to pursue] Islam's name because he is not anything extraordinary either. If he were to stay [at 155] and fight me, it's obviously an exciting fight for the whole public. And, if not, we'll build our futures."
Topuria told the Full Send Podcast last Thursday that his next fight, against an opponent he wouldn't name, could be announced soon. Connecting the dots, Makhachev could be that missing link, although the UFC has yet to confirm the at-large plans.
"I don't want to say anything because [the UFC] asked me to not say anything," Topuria said. "But hopefully we're gonna have some announcements really soon. Maybe the next week."
Makhachev Laughs Off 'Afraid' Comments
Contrary to Topuria's remarks, Makhachev said wants to make the fight happen in a recent interview with Russian outlet Match TV.
"He thinks [about this fight with me] to himself, but no one else talks about it," Makhachev said.
Makhachev has allegedly heard Topuria may have trouble making the contracted 155-pound lightweight limit, much less Topuria's own division, but Makhachev isn't stressing himself over it.
“I heard [Ilia] has problems cutting weight… he’s probably already gained fat from the good life," Makhachev said. "Let him move up [to lightweight], and when he earns his chance, we will definitely fight.”
If Topuria's initial words hold true, more clarity should be provided sooner rather than later.
