Khabib has 'feeling' UFC is dragging its feet with Russian fighters
Khabib Nurmagomedov has taken umbrage with the UFC's treatment of Russian fighters.
It seems like a recent trend in the promotion that some of their Russian talent has been hard-done by the matchmaking, or cut from the system altogether.
Movsar Evloev being 9-0 in the UFC without a title shot comes to mind, or the fact Muhammad Mokaev was cut from the promotion while arguably being next in line for the flyweight title. 'The Eagle' believes it paints 'an impression' of unfair treatment.
Khabib hints UFC has no clear path to gold for Russian talent
Speaking with Adam Subayraev on YouTube, Nurmagomedov explained his opinion on Russian fighter's treatment in the UFC.
"I think that feeling started in the last couple of years," Nurmagomedov explained. "When they didn't give Evloev a shot at 9-0. They were stalling Ankalaev too, really badly. Then there was that whole situation with Mokaev.
"With Khamzat [Chimaev] it's his own thing, visas and all that. All of it together, it definitely creates that kind of impression [that the UFC is stalling Russian fighters.]"
Of course, marketability plays a huge factor in a fighter's success. The UFC is as much a business as it is a sports league, and Nurmagomedov knows this.
"[...] The UFC wants you to be both a great fighter and marketable," He concluded. "The problem with our fighters. Take Movsar, for example. He won't play those business games."
Treatment aside, the UFC hasn't been totally unfair to the aforementioned fighters. Ankalaev fought for the belt in 2022, but scored a tepid draw against Jan Blachowicz. Evloev has just had his eleventh UFC cancellation in twenty booked fights, and Mokaev's situation is strictly need-to-know.
