Justin Gaethje says 'absolutely not' to rumored UFC fight and threatens retirement
Justin Gaethje appears to be at his wits' end with his position in the UFC's lightweight division.
'The Highlight' has been a staple of the lightweight shark tank for about a decade, putting on some of the best fights in UFC history. Recently, however, he's taken umbrage with his spot in the lightweight title picture, having been usurped by Ilia Topuria and Charles Oliveira for the vacant throne.
Now, with Max Holloway retiring Dustin Poirier, Arman Tsarukyan as the No. 1 contender, and Topuria targeting triple-champ status, Gaethje could be sidelined even further. A rumored fight with a lower-ranked opponent is doing him no favours, either...
Justin Gaethje questions his position inside the UFC as retirement idea lingers
Only weeks ago, middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis appeared to leak that Gaethje was fighting Paddy Pimblett as the co-main event to UFC 319. Speculation was further fueled by UFC 319 not having a co-main event just weeks away from broadcast.
Gaethje, who previously threatened retirement if he didn't receive a title shot, insisted he's not fighting Pimblett.
"Absolutely not [I don't see him as my next opponent]," Gaethje told ESPN MMA's Brett Okamoto. "If that's the route that they want me to take, I don't believe they need me anymore. ... I know that sounds petty, or whatever, but I'm No. 3 [ranked], 3-1 in my last four...
"So if [their algorithm and math] tells them just to use me until I get beat then I'm going to have to reevaluate what I'm doing here."
Gaethje's caught between a rock and a hard place. Following UFC 318, Max Holloway is the No. 3-ranked lightweight fighter, not Gaethje.* Gaethje occupies the No. 4 spot, and Pimblett at No. 8.
*Not counting Islam Makhachev in the rankings, who is moving to welterweight
Champion Topuria has already snubbed Gaethje as his next fight, and Gaethje was knocked out badly by Holloway just one win ago. The only reason Holloway isn't the certified next title challenger is down to his UFC 308 defeat to Topuria last year.
Whether or not he deserves the chance, Gaethje has been an asset to the promotion. His current predicament places him as a victim of short-notice appearances, such as the one against Holloway at UFC 300.
