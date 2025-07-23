Middleweight dark horse predicts Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 319
UFC Abu Dhabi goes down this Saturday to wrap up the promotion's July schedule, featuring an all-too-important middleweight contender fight between former champion Robert Whittaker opposite Reinier de Ridder in the night's main event.
Before de Ridder faces the always-formidable Whittaker, however, he weighed in on the upcoming UFC Middleweight Championship fight taking place at UFC 319 next month, which headlines the promotion's return trip to Chicago for the first time since June 2019.
Although de Ridder told Submission Radio he is excited for the fight to play out, he selfishly wants Khamzat Chimaev not to make the fight against champion Dricus du Plessis so de Ridder can get a short-notice title shot against the South African, assuming de Ridder takes care of business.
Nevertheless, though, de Ridder gave his prediction for the fight. It is du Plessis' first fight on U.S. soil in a little over two years, whereas Chimaev last fought stateside in Sept. 2022.
De Ridder Took Down Surging Prospect Bo Nickal In Des Moines
"I’m still leaning towards Dricus because of the experience I have with training with both the guys," de Ridder said.
Even with the experience, de Ridder is not counting Chimaev out unless the fight hits rounds 3-5.
"I just don’t see Khamzat finishing him early and I see Dricus building in the third, fourth, and fifth round and I see him edging it out, but we’ll see, hopefully it never happens and I can jump in," de Ridder added.
Khamzat Chimaev Faces Pressure From UFC Middleweight Dark Horse
Even though du Plessis-Chimaev is inching closer, de Ridder said he is confident he can make a quick turnaround if need be.
"It’s two weeks after my fight, so maybe we can still get lucky," de Ridder said.
Since joining the UFC from ONE Championship, de Ridder is 3-0 with all three wins coming by stoppage against the likes of Gerald Meerschaert, Kevin Holland and, most recently, Bo Nickal in May.
