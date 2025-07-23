MMA Knockout

Middleweight dark horse predicts Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 319

DDP vs. Chimaev headlines UFC 319 from Chicago Aug. 16.

Zain Bando

Jan 20, 2024; Toronto, Canada, USA; Dricus Du Plessis (blue gloves) celebrates defeating Sean Strickland (red glove) during UFC 297 at ScotiaBank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images
Jan 20, 2024; Toronto, Canada, USA; Dricus Du Plessis (blue gloves) celebrates defeating Sean Strickland (red glove) during UFC 297 at ScotiaBank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images / Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

UFC Abu Dhabi goes down this Saturday to wrap up the promotion's July schedule, featuring an all-too-important middleweight contender fight between former champion Robert Whittaker opposite Reinier de Ridder in the night's main event.

Before de Ridder faces the always-formidable Whittaker, however, he weighed in on the upcoming UFC Middleweight Championship fight taking place at UFC 319 next month, which headlines the promotion's return trip to Chicago for the first time since June 2019.

Although de Ridder told Submission Radio he is excited for the fight to play out, he selfishly wants Khamzat Chimaev not to make the fight against champion Dricus du Plessis so de Ridder can get a short-notice title shot against the South African, assuming de Ridder takes care of business.

Nevertheless, though, de Ridder gave his prediction for the fight. It is du Plessis' first fight on U.S. soil in a little over two years, whereas Chimaev last fought stateside in Sept. 2022.

READ MORE: Justin Gaethje says 'absolutely not' to rumored UFC fight and threatens retirement

De Ridder Took Down Surging Prospect Bo Nickal In Des Moines

de Ridder defeated Bo Nickal in Ma
Reinier de Ridder (red gloves) blows the crowd a kiss after defeating Bo Nickal (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Wells Fargo Arena on May 3, 2025, in Des Moines. / Lily Smith/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I’m still leaning towards Dricus because of the experience I have with training with both the guys," de Ridder said.

Even with the experience, de Ridder is not counting Chimaev out unless the fight hits rounds 3-5.

"I just don’t see Khamzat finishing him early and I see Dricus building in the third, fourth, and fifth round and I see him edging it out, but we’ll see, hopefully it never happens and I can jump in," de Ridder added.

READ MORE: Jon Jones responds as Dana White rules him out of UFC White House event

Khamzat Chimaev Faces Pressure From UFC Middleweight Dark Horse

Chimaev attempts to remain unbeaten in MM
Sep 10, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Khamzat Chimaev (red gloves) fights Kevin Holland (blue gloves) during UFC 279 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Even though du Plessis-Chimaev is inching closer, de Ridder said he is confident he can make a quick turnaround if need be.

"It’s two weeks after my fight, so maybe we can still get lucky," de Ridder said.

Since joining the UFC from ONE Championship, de Ridder is 3-0 with all three wins coming by stoppage against the likes of Gerald Meerschaert, Kevin Holland and, most recently, Bo Nickal in May.

More MMA Knockout News

Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC and MMA.

Follow MMAKnockout on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

Published
Zain Bando
ZAIN BANDO

Zain Bando is a writer & columnist for Gameday Media's MMA Knockout, expanding his portfolio as a Staff Writer for Dallas Wings On SI with previous in-network contributions around the echosystem. Outside of covering fights, Bando's background includes Big Ten football and men's basketball with leans toward Illinois and Northwestern with a broader league view for bylines including The Sporting News, FanSided, Men's Journal and others since 2019. Bando can be reached at zainbando99@gmail.com or via his social media accounts @zainbando99.

Home/News