Major Update on WWE's Future with Saudi Arabia Before King and Queen of the Ring 2024
A big update has surfaced on WWE's business dealings with Saudi Arabia.
The most successful wrestling company in the world has had a strong relationship with the Kingdom, but many wondered how the removal of Vince McMahon would impact the partnership. As it turns out, WWE and Saudi Arabia look to further strength their dynamic within the year.
Just days before the King and Queen of the Ring 2024 PLE in Jeddah, TKO has made it clear that more fruitful business matters with Saudi Arabia are expected soon.
WWE Plans to Expand Saudi Arabia Partnership
During J.P. Morgan's Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference, TKO President Mark Shapiro said that WWE is looking to expand the deal with Saudi Arabia within the next six to 12 months. WWE currently has a 10-year deal in place with the Kingdom that dates back to March 2018.
Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority, Turki Al-Sheikh, recently told Ariel Helwani on "The MMA Hour" that he is looking to bring a major PLE event such as WrestleMania or the Royal Rumble to Saudi Arabia. WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque has been open to several countries and states wanting to talk business, as has WWE President Nick Khan.
WWE will be in Jeddah for the King and Queen of the Ring 2024 PLE event this Saturday. This week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown will also be held in Jeddah and will air on a tape delay.
