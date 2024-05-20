WWE Raw Preview: Go-Home Show, King and Queen of the Ring 2024 Semifinals
It's Monday, which means another episode of WWE Monday Night Raw will be airing live tonight.
This evening's episode of Raw will emanate from the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, NC. Fans in attendance will witness semifinals action in the King and Queen of the Ring 2024.
There will also be a pivotal non-title match involving the WWE Intercontinental Champion, and we'll be here to cover what else you can expect with our WWE Monday Night Raw preview.
WWE Raw Preview Featuring King and Queen of the Ring Semifinals
Doing battle in semifinals action in the King of the Ring tournament will be "Main Event" Jey Uso and "The Ring General" GUNTHER. The winner of this match will face whoever emerges victorious in the other semifinals match on SmackDown between Randy Orton and Tama Tonga
As for Queen of the Ring, IYO SKY will collide with Lyra Valkyria, and the winner goes one-on-one with the winner of Jade Cargill vs. Nia Jax. The finals for both the men's and women's tournaments will be held at the King and Queen of the Ring 2024 PLE on May 25th in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
As for that crucial non-title match, WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn will take on Chad Gable. Bronson Reed isn't likely to be too far from the action and may look to take out both men ahead of their triple threat IC title match at the upcoming PLE this Saturday.
