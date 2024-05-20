WWE News: Cody Rhodes Has Shocking Reveal About Being Told Plans for The Rock vs. Roman Reigns at WrestleMania
Cody Rhodes has made quite the reveal about the moment he was told of initial plans to have Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.
The February 2nd episode of Friday Night SmackDown was a very important show for WWE in terms of how WrestleMania 40 would end up playing out. In a segment to close the show out, Cody surprisingly gave up his chance to rematch Reigns at WrestleMania in Philadelphia in favor of The Rock taking his place.
Fans revolted against this idea, which led to "The American Nightmare" challenging "The Tribal Chief" for the Undisputed WWE Championship on WrestleMania Sunday. One night prior. Cody teamed with Seth Rollins in a losing effort to The Rock and Reigns in a Bloodline Rules tag team match. Cody ended up finishing his story by defeating Roman to become Smackdown's main male champion.
Now, Rhodes has dropped a stunning reveal about the day he was told of original plans with The Rock.
Were The Royal Rumble Rumors About Cody Rhodes True?
There had been reports claiming that Cody Rhodes learned of plans for The Rock vs. Roman Reigns on the same night he won the 2024 Royal Rumble. During an appearance on SiriusXM's Busted Open Radio, Cody confirmed that he was indeed told on January 27th.
"We talked a little bit about that behind the scenes documentary," Rhodes said. "One thing that is revealed in that documentary and might put things in a different perspective for people is I found out the possibility of The Rock vs. Roman Reigns the day of the Royal Rumble, and I had to leave that room, head up, and make sure no one knew what could possibly happen. Probably one of the more difficult days I've ever had in the wrestling business, but also how can you complain when you're winning the Royal Rumble?"
All turned out well for Cody, who is being presented as the face of WWE's "New Era." His first successful Undisputed WWE Championship defense was an instant classic against AJ Styles at Backlash in Lyon, France earlier this month. He will make his second title defense against WWE United States Champion Logan Paul at the King and Queen of the Ring 2024 PLE.
Only Rhodes' title will be at stake.
