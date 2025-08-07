MMA fighter floors opponent in just 14 seconds with rarely-seen technique
This week’s regional MMA action provided an astonishingly-quick finish that was made all the more impressive by the unique technique that secured the win.
Taking place at WSB EFC Arena in Sandton, South Africa, the main card of EFC 126 opened with an all-South African light heavyweight tilt that saw Zhane Tannous knock out his countryman Stefan Booysen in just 14 seconds with an incredible crescent kick.
The highlight-reel finish was an incredible way to kick off the EFC 126 main card, and the event also closed out with a title defense from an undefeated fighter that could be getting a call from the UFC in the near future.
Zhane Tannous Impresses With 14-Second Crescent Kick
Following a 7-3 amateur career, Tannous made his professional MMA debut at EFC 123: Africa vs. Brazil in May and stopped Wallace Okosso with ground and pound just over two minutes into their catchweight matchup.
Tannous’ sophomore outing at EFC 126 was a meeting with fellow South African Booysen, who went 1-1 during a brief amateur run in 2023 before coming up short in his professional debut last year against Josiah Obasi.
After backing his countryman up with a leg kick, Tannous timed a rarely-seen crescent kick that sent Booysen stumbling to the mat before a few heavy ground punches encouraged the referee to jump in and call an end to the fight (clip courtesy of the one and only @Grabaka_Hitman).
UFC Champion Dricus Du Plessis Came Up Through EFC
Fans can expect to hear plenty about South Africa in the next week as Dricus du Plessis prepares to defend his middleweight belt against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 319. “Stillknocks” is a veteran of EFC himself and previously held the promotion’s welterweight and middleweight titles.
Du Plessis’ teammate (and another former EFC champion) Cameron Saaiman joined the UFC as an unbeaten talent off of Dana White’s Contender Series in 2022. Another undefeated South African was also in action during the main event of EFC 126, with Willie van Rooyen stepping into the cage to try and defend his flyweight belt for the first time against Anatolie Gafin.
Van Rooyen put together an impressive 6-1 amateur career before going 6-0 to start his pro career, which included four finishes and a 37-second knockout against Kleberson Sousa to win the EFC flyweight belt in May.
“White Lion” didn’t get things done quite as quickly at EFC 126, but he did submit Gafin to defend his flyweight belt and potentially attract the attention of the UFC as MMA fans prepare for Dana White’s Contender Series to kick off next week.
