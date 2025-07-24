Referee sprints to save unconscious MMA fighter after savage KO
Fight fans eagerly anticipating this weekend’s schedule of MMA events have already been treated to a brutal highlight from UAE Warriors.
Following last weekend’s loaded slate that included UFC 318, PFL Africa, Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois 2, and plenty of other high-profile combat sports action, this weekend promises to be another busy affair with the likes of UFC Abu Dhabi, Super RIZIN 4, and plenty of regional action like LFA 213 and Anthony Pettis FC 18.
The event schedule actually kicked off midweek in Abu Dhabi ahead of Saturday’s UFC card, as UAE Warriors 61 and 62 took place on back-to-back days at Space42 Arena.
Amir Hossein Alipour Shatters Win Streak With First-Round KO
Wednesday’s UAE Warriors 61 was highlighted by another win from top bantamweight prospect Asaf Chopurov in the co-main event before Sylvester Chipfumbu defeated Ali AlQaisi to win the UEA Warriors featherweight belt in the night’s headlining bout.
UAE Warriors 62 went down on Thursday and featured UFC veteran James Llontop taking on undefeated Welterweight Champion Khotam Boynazarov in the main event. The early part of the card saw several fights end via finish, but arguably none was as violent as Amir Hossein Alipour’s win over Abdelkrim Zouad.
Alipour came into the night on a three-fight win streak while Zouad was riding the momentum of seven-straight wins with six finishes, but that winning run came to a swift end when he was floored by a right hand just over a minute into the welterweight bout.
Zouad hit the canvas hard and immediately ate a couple of brutal follow-up shots with the referee terribly out of position on the other side of the cage. Once the referee did jump in to stop the fight, Alipour was left to sprint away and celebrate the first knockout victory of his MMA career.
