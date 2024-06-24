MMA News: Fighter Defends Title with Sickening One-Punch KO at LFA 186
Azamat Bekoev further solidified his status as a middleweight prospect worth watching with his latest victory at LFA 186.
Bekoev Closes Out LFA 186 with Violent KO
A veteran of top Russian regional promotion ACA, Bekoev made his LFA debut last year against Renato Valente and followed up a decision-win in that fight by claiming the interim LFA middleweight belt a few months later when he defeated current UFC middleweight Dylan Budka.
“King Pin” unified the LFA middleweight titles last December by taking a decision over reigning champion Lucas Fernando, and in the main event of LFA 186 last weekend Bekoev defended his belt when he brutally knocked out Chauncey Foxworth late in the second round.
Following a couple of brief exchanges where neither man appeared to land anything of consequence, Bekoev lunged in with a huge right hand that immediately stiffened Foxworth and encouraged the referee to dive in and save him from any further punishment.
The highlight-reel victory was Bekoev’s first finish since joining the LFA, and the 28-year-old is now on a six-fight win streak dating back to 2021.
Fight fans have already seen plenty of former LFA champions go on to have successful careers in the UFC, and following his impressive middleweight title defense perhaps Bekoev will get the call to compete on Dana White’s Contender Series later this year.
