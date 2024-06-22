Bellator News: PFL's Paul Hughes Thanks Conor McGregor After Debut Win in Dublin
One of the PFL's biggest free agent signings backed up his considerable hype when Paul Hughes competed in the co-main event of Bellator Champions Series: Dublin.
Bellator Champions Series Dublin: Jackson vs. Kuramagomedov Results & Highlights
Hughes Beats The Clock in Dublin
A former Cage Warriors featherweight champion, Hughes made headlines earlier this year when he decided to move on from the promotion where he'd spent the majority of his pro career to sign a contract with the PFL.
The PFL's acquisition of Bellator MMA last year has seen a number of high-profile fighters jump between the two brands, and "Big News" was quickly booked into the co-main event of Bellator Champions Series: Dublin opposite Bobby King.
Hughes was a massive betting favorite heading into the fight with King, and the highly-touted prospect showed off just how dangerous he can be when he brought things to the mat in the second round and ended the fight with a brutal series of elbows just before the bell.
Watch: PFL Fighter Scores Scary Left Hook KO in Curtain-Jerker Fight
The impressive debut understandably sent the Dublin crowd into a frenzy, and the reaction was particularly noticeable after fans at the 3Arena were silenced during the previous fight when Arlene Blencowe submitted Sinead Kavanagh in the second round of their women's featherweight rematch.
Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor was in attendence at the 3Arena to help coach Kavanagh, and Hughes made sure to shout out "The Notorious" following his impressive TKO victory.
Hughes' choice to sign with the PFL over the UFC raised quite a few eyebrows and prompted some fan questions regarding the UFC's dedication to acquiring top talent, but one thing that's for certain is "Big News" has a bright future in front of him.
Boxing: Ex-UFC Champ Dubs Mike Perry vs. Jake Paul 'Cheat Sheet' for Mike Tyson
Stick with MMA Knockout for daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW.