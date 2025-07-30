Noche UFC 3 loses essential fighter due to injury
UFC's third instalment of 'Noche UFC,' the promotion's annual celebration of Mexican Independence, has lost one of its core fighters.
The Diego Lopes vs. Jean Silva headlined Fight Night looks to be a fraction of the spectacle Noche UFC 2 was in 2024. If any event can surpass UFC Sphere, fans will be in for a treat, but for the time being, they were promised the celebration of Mexican fighting talent on September 13.
Despite being headlined by two Brazilians, the undercard featured some brilliant Mexican-born talent, including that of flyweight prospect Edgar Chairez, who unfortunately announced his withdrawal on July 30.
Conor McGregor UFC testing records raise questions about comeback
Edgar Chairez withdraws from Alessandro Costa fight at Noche UFC 3
In a slew of Instagram stories, Chairez revealed a leg injury has forced his withdrawal from his fight with Alessandro Costa.
"... I won't be fighting at Noche [UFC]," Chairez said. "Unfortunately, it's impossible for me to compete since I broke my leg. . . . I've been wanting to try everything for ten days now. . . . But no, I can't even walk. I have to be out for about a month without putting any weight on my leg, and then I'll start training.
". . . I want to move my fight to mid-October... so I'll be ready. We'll see if it's with the same opponent or another."
Chairez remains one of the most exciting flyweights on the roster. He maintains a 2-2 1NC record, with both losses being competitive decisions against future top contenders Tatsuro Taira and Joshua Van.
However, Noche UFC 3 is now down to three Mexican-born fighters on the card. Whether they find an apt replacement for Chairez remains to be seen.
