Nassourdine Imavov certainly seems to be training like a fighter that expects to fight for a UFC title the next time he enters the Octagon.

The world’s leading MMA promotion is currently on an extended hiatus following the conclusion of UFC Vegas 112, which officially closed out the promotion’s deal with ESPN before a new deal with Paramount formally kicks off with UFC 324 on January 24.

That card will feature two title bouts before Alexander Volkanovski also tries to defend his featherweight belt in a rematch with Diego Lopes at UFC 325 the following week, and fans are eager for more news regarding what major title fights might be in store during the first half of the year.

Nassourdine Imavov Drops New Training Footage

One UFC champion that’s still due to defend his belt for the first time is Khamzat Chimaev, who won the middleweight title with a dominant unanimous decision against Dricus du Plessis in August when the pair headlined UFC 319.

Currently on a five-fight win streak, Imavov is officially the middleweight division’s #2 contender behind former titleholder du Plessis. “The Sniper” most recently handed Caio Borrralho his first UFC loss in a UFC Paris main event that many viewed as a number one contender bout, and it certainly looks like Imavov is at least preparing as if he’ll be fighting for a UFC belt in 2026.

Nassourdine Imavov looking SHARP in new training footage 👀



(via @imavov1) pic.twitter.com/j54CAQfDkx — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) December 22, 2025

It’s unclear when exactly Chimaev intends to defend his belt next year, but “Borz” has already teased the idea that he wants to fight one more time as a middleweight before moving up to pursue a second belt in the light heavyweight division.

Could Another UFC Star Steal Imavov's Title Opportunity?

Imavov certainly seems to have earned what would be his first crack at UFC gold, but there are a couple of significant middleweight bouts already scheduled for 2026 that could derail the Frenchman’s plans.

It was recently announced that Imavov’s former foe Borralho will return to action at UFC 326 opposite Reinier de Ridder, who saw an undefeated start to his own UFC career end in his last outing against Brendan Allen. The former two-division ONE Championship titleholder looked to be on the fast track to a title shot prior to that, and Borralho could also vault right back into the championship conversation with an impressive win of his own.

Brendan Allen (red gloves) fights Anthony Hernandez (blue gloves) in the middleweight bout during UFC Fight Night at Climate Pledge Arena. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Former UFC Middleweight Champion Sean Strickland is also set to return on February 21 to headline a UFC Fight Night event against Anthony Hernandez, who is currently on an impressive eight-fight win streak and was scheduled to fight de Ridder in October before he was forced out of the matchup with an injury.

