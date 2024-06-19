MMA Knockout

PFL 5 Free Live Stream Results: Collard vs. Burnell, Kasanganay vs. Nedoh

PFL 2024 Regular Season Results.

PFL

PFL 5 on June 21 features two of the PFL's strongest divisions.

Top seeds in the PFL lightweight and light heavyweight divisions compete for their shot at the $1M grand prize. In the main event, Clay Collard returns after a spectacular comeback TKO over Patricky Pitbull in April. He faces submission threat, Mads Burnell.

A lot rides on the co-main as Impa Kasangany looks to put together another win on his path to a second PFL championship. It won't be easy for Kasanganay as he takes on ferocious striker Jakob Nedog. Nedoh has neither won nor lost by decision in his 10 fight career.

The undercard features many household PFL names, including: Patricky Pitbull, Rob Wilkinson, Brent Primus, Sadibou Sy, and Tom Breese.

MMAKnockout will be here to provide you with live results for PFL 5. This space will go live on Friday, June 21, at 4:30 pm ET.

Brahyan Zurcher vs. Julian Ruiz

Andrew Sanchez vs. Karl Albrektsson

Anthony Romero vs. Sergio Cossio

Michael Dufort vs. Adam Piccolotti

Gadzhi Rabadanov vs. Elvin Espinosa

Sadibou Sy vs. Tom Breese

Brent Primus vs. Solomon Renfro

Antonio Carlos Junior vs. Alex Polizzi

Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov vs. Simon Biyong

Rob Wilkinson vs. Josh Silveira

Patricky Pitbull vs. Bruno Miranda

Impa Kasanganay vs. Jakob Nedoh

Clay Collard vs. Mads Burnell

MATHEW RIDDLE

Mathew is a UK-based combat sports journalist  and graphic designer. He joined MMAKO when it was first founded in 2023. Find his work on The Fight Fanatic & Heavy on UFC. He can be contacted on mr@thefightfanatic.com

