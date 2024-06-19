PFL 5 Free Live Stream Results: Collard vs. Burnell, Kasanganay vs. Nedoh
PFL 5 on June 21 features two of the PFL's strongest divisions.
Top seeds in the PFL lightweight and light heavyweight divisions compete for their shot at the $1M grand prize. In the main event, Clay Collard returns after a spectacular comeback TKO over Patricky Pitbull in April. He faces submission threat, Mads Burnell.
A lot rides on the co-main as Impa Kasangany looks to put together another win on his path to a second PFL championship. It won't be easy for Kasanganay as he takes on ferocious striker Jakob Nedog. Nedoh has neither won nor lost by decision in his 10 fight career.
The undercard features many household PFL names, including: Patricky Pitbull, Rob Wilkinson, Brent Primus, Sadibou Sy, and Tom Breese.
MMAKnockout will be here to provide you with live results for PFL 5. This space will go live on Friday, June 21, at 4:30 pm ET.
PFL 2024 Regular Season Results
Brahyan Zurcher vs. Julian Ruiz
Andrew Sanchez vs. Karl Albrektsson
Anthony Romero vs. Sergio Cossio
Michael Dufort vs. Adam Piccolotti
Gadzhi Rabadanov vs. Elvin Espinosa
Sadibou Sy vs. Tom Breese
Brent Primus vs. Solomon Renfro
Antonio Carlos Junior vs. Alex Polizzi
Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov vs. Simon Biyong
Rob Wilkinson vs. Josh Silveira
Patricky Pitbull vs. Bruno Miranda
Impa Kasanganay vs. Jakob Nedoh
Clay Collard vs. Mads Burnell
