UFC Fight Night: Hill vs. Rountree Odds Predictions, Odds and Best Bets
The UFC will make history on Saturday night as they take over Baku, in their first visit to the nation of Azerbaijan and they have put together a banger of a card for the inaugural event.
Headlined by the former LHW champion Jamahal Hill taking on former title challenger Khalil Rountree that has Fight of the Night potential written all over it.
When going over the card I have found a lot of value with one bet for the main event and another one an exciting scrap on the prelims.
UFC Fight Night Best Bets
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Jamahal Hill vs. Khalil Rountree, Rountree via KO +130
- Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Azat Masxum, Fight does not go the distance +150
Jamahal Hill (-110) vs. Khalil Rountree (-110)
The fans in Baku are getting a great main event in a contest between two guys trying to get back in the LHW title discussion. Jamahal Hill’s title reign was fairly short lived after winning the title in Januray of 2023 only to lose it to Alex Pereira just four months later. A lot has changed since then including Khalil Rountree unsuccessfully challenging Pereira for the title at UFC 309 while Pereira was recently dethroned by Magomed Ankalaev.
The stakes are high here as an impressive performance by either could vault them into a title shot. In what Vegas has as a literal coin flip, the most likely result of this fight is someone getting their lights put out and left staring up at the lights.
With as even as a matchup between strikers as you can get, I think it comes down to who has the better explosiveness and chin and the edge here goes to Rountree. Hill is an elite boxer with good cardio, but Rountree should be able to keep the range and use his Muay Thai skills and unorthodox movements to eventually break down Hill and catch him in one of the later rounds.
Bet: Rountree via KO +130
Tagir Ulanbekov (-500) vs. Azat Maxsum (+380)
While this fight is buried on the prelims, I am very intrigued to see how Ulanbekov has continued his evolvement. A Khabib Nurmagomedov protege, Ulanbekov is 5-1 in the UFC with his one loss coming in a decision to Tim Elliot in what appeared to be an off night for him.
The pricing is somewhat off in this fight as the odds dictate that this fight goes the distance and I disagree. I see a scenario where Masxum may be able to keep the fight standing in the earlier minutes and rounds of this fight, but I eventually see Ulanbekov getting it to the mat and breaking Azat down with submission attempts eventually sneaking one in.
With Maxsum’s only path to victory is catching Tagir on the chin with a lucky KO, I will cover my tracks on this one and take the plus money for the fight to end inside the distance with slightly more risk but higher reward on the sub prop.
Bet: Fight does not go the distance +150
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn $300 in bonus bets if you win your initial bet. DraftKings will issue 12 $25 bonus bets.