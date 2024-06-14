PFL's Brightest Star: Dakota Ditcheva Stuns With 6th Straight Finish
Dakota Ditcheva remains undefeated with yet another finish at PFL 4 on June 14.
'Dangerous' Ditcheva seized her first co-main event in the PFL with a first-round destruction of Chelsea Hackett. The Brit came in as the heaviest favorite on the card (-2500), and faced some mild adversity as Hackett battled her against the fence. Before long, Ditcheva was able to separate space and tee off on her foe, landing a flush body shot that took the fight completely out of Hackett.
Ditcheva will advance to face Jena Bishop in the women's flyweight semifinals in August. Bishop also fought on PFL 4, and was undefeated prior to her razor-thin defeat to Taila Santos. Her grappling prowess should serve to test Ditcheva where fans doubt her skills the most.
On the other half of the bracket, UFC veterans Taila Santos and Liz Carmouche clash for the first time. Both women have had flawless runs in the PFL, though their performances at PFL 4 showed some vulnerabilities. Either Carmouche or Santos would be an incredibly intriguing matchup for Ditcheva should she advance to the finals.
It's just heating up in the PFL, as their women's divisions are slowly filling up with world-tier talent.
