Popular TNA Wrestling Star Makes Colossal Appearance on WWE NXT, Cuts Promo
A huge TNA star made a stunning appearance during an episode of WWE NXT.
Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes warned NXT Champion Trick Williams that a battle royal match to determine his next challenger would feature wrestlers from "different locker rooms." Well, one of those talents happened to be a major star over in TNA Wrestling.
Say his name and he appears.
Joe Hendry Appears on WWE NXT
Joe Hendry's music did indeed hit for the battle royal match during the June 18, 2024 episode of WWE NXT, and fans in attendance gave him a thunderous ovation. Hendry grabbed a microphone and he introduced himself to the WWE Universe.
Hendry ended up being eliminated, but his presence alone made viewers quite happy, and WWE has another viral moment on social media. Fans were singing his song, and it is now quite clear to WWE officials that there is an appetite to see more of the TNA Wrestling star.
Hendry follows the likes of TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace in doing some cross promotion with WWE. Time will tell if the Scottish sensation will be back in a WWE ring, but for now, he gets to gloat about making an appearance on NXT, even though he came up short.
