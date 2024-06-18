WWE Raw Star Shares Hilarious Reaction to Uncle Howdy Attacking Chad Gable
One WWE Raw superstar shared a hilarious reaction to the return of Uncle Howdy.
This past Monday's episode of Raw ended with a highly-anticipated mystery reveal. After all of the QR codes and video glitches, Uncle Howdy and friends made their presence felt at the end of Monday Night Raw, laying waste to a slew of people in Gorilla position.
One of the victims was Chad Gable, who was seen bloodied and unconscious backstage. This has led to a humorous reaction from one on-air talent.
Karrion Kross' Hysterical Fan Interaction Following Uncle Howdy Return
The running joke online has been that Gable was "shot" in the head because of how the blood looked on his face. Be that as it may, Kross isn't fazed by the possibility that a hit was put on the Alpha Academy leader.
Fan: "Kross, they busted a cap in Chad Gable's head."
Kross: "That wouldn't stop the leader of Alpha Academy."
Fan: "Kross, he got shot in the head, man. I don't think he's alive."
Kross: "That wouldn't stop him. You haven't seen him train in the mornings."
Before Gable ran into Uncle Howdy and friends, the former Alpha Academy students quit on him. Gable vowed to earn a spot in the men's Money in the Bank ladder match, but it'll be interesting to see if he'll even be a part of next week's show given the storyline attack.
