Update on Plans for Uncle Howdy Group Following WWE Monday Night Raw Attacks
An update has surfaced in the aftermath of Uncle Howdy and friends wreaking havoc at the conclusion of WWE Monday Night Raw.
For quite some time, fans had been teased about a mystery reveal with QR codes and ominous messages through broadcasting glitches. One of the final messages promised a massacre, and that's exactly what happened on the June 17th episode of WWE Raw.
Uncle Howdy and his new friends, including Nikki Cross, laid waste to several people backstage. That includes Chad Gable, who has since been made into a meme with "X" users believing he was "shot."
WWE RAW STAR SHARES HILARIOUS REACTION TO UNCLE HOWDY ATTACKING CHAD GABLE
WWE Plans for Uncle Howdy Group
Fightful reports that Uncle Howdy and his stable will impact various programs due to their actions in the coming weeks. The report notes that while the faction isn't likely to be involved in every storyline, the characters who were laid out in Gorilla position thanks to Uncle Howdy and friends were done with an idea in mind, rather than throwing in random talent.
Gable's unconscious body was perhaps the most notable scene among the piles of bodies that were out on the floor. One has to wonder how he will be impacted by the attack, as he's scheduled for a Money in the Bank qualifier next Monday on WWE Raw.
BREAKING: HUGE WWE SUPERSTAR MAKES SHOCKING RETURN TO MONDAY NIGHT RAW
