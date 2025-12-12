Ex-UFC champion Belal Muhammad calls out divisional 'cowherd' for return fight

Former UFC Welterweight Champion Belal Muhammad has extra motivation following back-to-back losses to Jack Della Maddalena and Ian Machado Garry to remain a factor at 170 pounds next year.

Speaking to MMA Knockout's Zain Bando, Muhammad is already taking the necessary steps to ensure his losing streak doesn't continue. And he already has a fascinating name in mind for a return bout, plus an ideal timeline for when UFC fans can expect to see him return to the Octagon.

"I mean, when you're fighting at the highest level and you're fighting the best guys in the world, stuff happens," Muhammad said. "I'm a guy that trains and works super hard. Sometimes, hard work is not enough, right? You gotta do the other X's and O's. Me and my team, we're on it. We're back in the gym. Like I said, we're working. Hoping that training for RAF [against David Carr] will, like, ignite something different inside of me."

Muhammad's RAF 04 match against Carr was made for two reasons: one, Carr sparked Muhammad's interest after a callout at RAF 02 in October. In addition, Muhammad wants to stay active within the combat sports space while taking much-needed time away from MMA.

Muhammad intends to return to MMA after the Ramadan fasting month is complete.

Belal Muhammad Expresses Desire To Stay Active

May 10, 2025; Montreal, Quebec, CANADA; Belal Muhammad (red gloves) fights Jack Della Maddalena (blue gloves) during UFC 315 at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-Imagn Images | Eric Bolte-Imagn Images

"Getting your mind off of fighting for a little bit, getting your mind off of taking punches," Muhammad explained. And then focusing on a different sport that's a hard sport, I'm just excited about getting back into competition."

Muhammad, though, is already eyeing another challenge. Muhammad said he is tired of Colby Covington's antics. Covington is one of the latest additions to the RAF roster, and Muhammad would either be interested in taking his talents to the mat, or settling their differences in the UFC

"I saw they just signed the cowherd Colby Covington," Muhammad said. "I know he has been afraid to fight me, right? So now, I don't have to punch him in the face. I can just take him down and hit him where it hurts him most. That's his sport, right? I saw they signed him, so after I beat Carr, I wouldn't mind slapping him around or wrestling him around."

Covington faces Luke Rockhold, a fellow former UFC champion, at RAF 05 Jan. 10 in Sunrise, FL. Should both win, the seeds will be planted for a possible grudge match in the future.

But, for now, though, beating Carr in upset-fashion is Muhammad's top priority.

Belal Muhammad Stays Grounded In The Present

Oct 22, 2022; Abu Dhabi, UAE; Belal Muhammad (red gloves) is introduced before his fight against Sean Brady (blue gloves) during UFC 280 at Etihad Arena. Mandatory Credit: Craig Kidwell-Imagn Images | Craig Kidwell-Imagn Images

"People are surprised I said yeah [to competing against him]," Muhammad said, noting Carr's two-time national title status. "But, for me, like I want to go [compete] against the best guys in the world. I want to test myself against the best guys in the world no matter the discipline, right?"

Muhammad said he recognizes that most of these opportunities don't come around very often, so he knew he had to seize it when it was available

"'Cause you're always a level up," Muhammad said. "Training for him, it's making me work that much harder in the gym. Training for him makes me want to go that much harder. I have a different feeling when it's somebody I know I can beat, or somebody I know I can walk through. For me to go against somebody like him that people think is gonna walk through me, it gives me that different ship on my shoulder."

Muhammad vs. Carr takes place next Saturday from Fishers Event Center in Indianapolis, IN.

