Dana White confusingly clarifies position on Tom Aspinall's UFC 321 eye poke

UFC fans looking for an update of any kind concerning UFC Heavyweight Champion Tom Aspinall: prepare to be bitterly disappointed.

Aspinall laid out his true feelings last week when speaking to Uncrowned Combat's (Yahoo Sports) Ariel Helwani about whether the UFC had given him medical guidance or checked in on him following his No Contest against former interim champion Ciryl Gane in October at UFC 321.

The answer was a resounding no, according to Aspinall himself.

UFC CEO Dana White was asked about Aspinall's health status since the initial eye poke, as he was taken aback by Aspinall's statements regarding the promotion's possible negligence.

Dana White Disputes Tom Aspinall's Check-In Comments

"I know Tom said I haven't even talked to him and all this stuff, but we have people all over him right now checking up on him and making sure he's good," White said at the post-fight presser.

White did not go into great detail about who those "people" are, but the assumption can only be made that it's UFC medical professionals and other brass who oversee athlete relations.

White later clarified he meant no ill-will toward the champion, if that's how Aspinall felt.

"I'm not a doctor - I'm just saying what I heard," White said. "I said Tom's eyes are good, he's going to take some time, heal, that's all I said."

White added he intends to have Aspinall rematch Gane whenever he's medically cleared.

"Never once did I say anything negative about him in a derogatory way. I'm sure he's upset, fired up, and he'll get better and we'll get him back there," White added.

White's comments are far different than the story Aspinall relayed to Helwani, painting a far uglier picture.

Tom Aspinall's UFC Return Timetable Is At Standstill

"[Dana White] hadn't spoken to me, and he was already giving updates on my health," Aspinall said. "He had no idea what had gone on. It was disappointing, mate."

When and if the rematch happens remains the biggest unknown factor. It certainly wasn't the fairy tale-like ending Aspinall had initially hoped for after being promoted to undisputed champion over the summer after Jon Jones' retirement.

Nonetheless, there seems to be a clear disconnect from both sides that is apparently getting worse each time it continues to go public. Whether it gets resolved right away remains to be seen, but what is obvious is that the division remains in a standstill until Aspinall is 100 percent healthy.

With next year around the corner, the division could get weird in a hurry.

