Ranked contender announces retirement after UFC Fight Night loss
One fight into UFC Vegas 102 and someone has already retired.
Julia Avila's Last Dance
#13-ranked UFC women's bantamweight contender Julia Avila would make her final trip to the Octagon on Saturday night, where she was pitted against the streaking Jacqueline Cavalcanti.
The fight was Avila's first in over 400 days, her last appearance against ex-champ Miesha Tate in 2023.
UFC Fight Night live results & highlights for Jared Cannonier vs. Gregory Rodrigues
The layoff didn't help Avila, the 36-year-old struggling to find her range with Cavalcanti controlling the majority of the striking exchanges. Cavalcanti lit up Avila with punches for three rounds, knocking her down and almost finishing the job in Round 2.
Avila's as tough as they come, never succumbing to punches in the past and especially not now, surviving to see the judges' scorecards. The unanimous decision would go to Cavalcanti, her future even brighter after a seventh-straight win.
Retirement Speech
For Avila, "Raging Panda" has decided to hang up the UFC gloves once and for all.
"This is it. I wanna thank God for giving me the opportunity on the world's best stage," Avila announced her retirement in her post-fight interview.
Youssef Zalal rates Calvin Kattar’s last performance vs. Aljamain Sterling
"Usually I start my fight with Psalms 144:1 'May God strengthen my fists for war and my fingers for battle.' Today, God says, 'Well done, my good and faithful servant...'"
Julia Avila made her pro MMA debut against Marion Reneau in 2012, later going on to the UFC in 2019 with a 3-3 record. Avila retires with a professional record of 9-4, with wins over former UFC Champion Nicco Montaño and The Ultimate Fighter 28 finalist Pannie Kianzad.
