Road to UFC: Macau Day 1 Free Fight Night Live Stream Results & Highlights

This year’s Road to UFC tournament kicks off on Thursday, May 28 at the Galaxy Arena in Macau with the bantamweight and featherweight quarterfinal matchups.

While the tournament fights are the main attraction for many fans that look forward to Road to UFC, the final fight on the card will also see Dana White’s Contender Series veteran Victor Martinez attempt to secure his first UFC win when he takes on Rongzhu.

The event’s penultimate fight takes place in the featherweight division and features promotional debutant Yudi Cahyadi vs. Bin Xie, who scored a first-round knockout in his second Road to UFC appearance in 2024.

Road to UFC: Macau Day 1 Live Results & Highlights

The rest of the card features four quarterfinal bouts each for the 2026 Road to UFC featherweight and bantamweight tournaments.

In the featherweight bracket, Dana White’s Contender Series veteran Georges Mangos takes on Pancrase titleholder Yuito Yanagawa, with the victor slated to meet whoever wins the matchup between Ahejiang Ailinuer and Lim Gwan-woo.

The other side of that bracket features Regezhen taking on Dagiisuren Chagnaadorj and two-time DEEP Featherweight Champion Jin Aoi vs. AFC titleholder Young Jae Song.

For the bantamweight tournament, Yunosuke Minami faces Kasib Murdoch in a clash between undefeated fighters. Whichever man extends their unbeaten record will meet either Matrix Fight Night Bantamweight Champion Rabindra Dhant or Kimbert Alintozon in the semifinals.

On the opposite side, Ti Haitao meets Pancrase Bantamweight Champion Ryo Tajima and the undefeated Ryhuo Miyaguchi squares off with Chungreng Koren, who relinquished the Matrix Fight Night bantamweight belt to Dhant in his last fight.

Martinez and Koren were the only fighters to miss weight ahead of the event, but both of their matchups will proceed as scheduled. The 10-fight card is slated to begin at 6:00 a.m. ET, live on UFC Fight Pass.

Road to UFC: Macau Day 1 (6:00 a.m. ET, UFC Fight Pass)

Main Event: Rongzhu vs. Victor Martinez

Co-Main Event: Bin Xie vs. Yudi Cahyadi

George Mangos vs. Yuito Yanagawa

Ahejiang Ailinuer vs. Gwan Woo Lim

Regezhen vs. Dagiisuren Chagnaadorj

Jin Aoi vs. Young Jae Song

Yunosuke Minami vs. Kasib Murdoch

Haitao Ti vs. Ryo Tajima

Rabindra Dhant vs. Kimbert Alintozon

Ryuho Miyaguchi vs. Chungreng Koren