MMA Fighter Sends Opponent Airborne With Unbelievable 44-Second KO in Debut Fight

Last night’s LFA event opened with an absolutely jaw-dropping knockout during a matchup between two fighters making their professional MMA debuts.

The UFC is on break this week following last Saturday’s UFC Vegas 117 and the promotion’s return to Macau next weekend, and this week's combat sports slate is highlighted by the Oleksandr Usyk vs. Rico Verhoeven boxing match as well as a pair of events from the PFL.

The LFA also held its second of three consecutive May events last night with LFA 233, which was topped by two title fights and took place at the Seneca Allegany Event Center in Salamanca, NY.

Clayton Lee Brutally Knocks Out Easton Edmond in LFA 233 Opener

Featuring a total of nine bouts, LFA 233 kicked off with a lightweight matchup between Clayton Lee and Easton Edmond.

Both men were making their respective professional debuts following undefeated amateur careers. Lee’s amateur run began with a unanimous decision in 2022 before he went on to stop his next four opponents, while Edmond finished all five of his own amateur bouts via strikes.

The four-fight prelim portion of LFA 233 ended up starting with a bang when the two lightweights entered the cage, as Lee only needed 44 seconds before he ducked into a massive overhand left that connected cleanly with Edmond’s chin.

Lee Wins!



Clayton Lee def. Easton Edmond via KO in Round 1 at 0:44



🇺🇸#LFANewYork#LFA233 pic.twitter.com/kL9c3M8yPM — LFA (@LFAfighting) May 22, 2026

The punch caught Edmond just as he was about to throw a left hand of his own, and “The Emerald” also had a follow-up right hand ready that ended up being executed mid-air as he crashed to the canvas. Lee quickly followed Edmond to the mat to make sure the fight was over, landing one more left hand on the ground before the referee stepped in to end things.

The 44-second knockout set the tone for LFA 223 prelims, as Lee’s victory was followed by back-to-back submissions from Allen Holloway and Kevin Carrier before Soufiane Kabil improved to 4-0 by taking a unanimous decision over Eli Evangelista.

The main card also kicked off with a unanimous decision when Ednilson Santos defeated Shaheen Santana, but the rest of the scheduled fights all ended inside the distance. Defending LFA titleholders Richie Miranda and Jonathan Piersma both got their hands raised in the main and co-main event, although Piersma did unfortunately relinquish his welterweight title when he missed weight ahead of LFA 233.