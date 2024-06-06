Sean Strickland Answers Ex-UFC Champ's Callout, Leaves Former Foe High and Dry
Sean Strickland has a target on his back.
It wasn't a title defense, but the former UFC Middleweight Champion defended his #1 contender spot against Paulo Costa in the co-main event of UFC 302, winning a unanimous decision across five rounds. 4-1 in his last five fights, Strickland says it's title shot or bust as he will wait however long it takes for his next fight.
Strickland may be stuck waiting with a logjam forming in the middleweight division as a fight between champ Dricus Du Plessis and Israel Adesanya has yet to be booked, plus a future challenger will be determined in the upcoming title eliminator between Robert Whittaker and Khamzat Chimaev on June 22.
In the meantime, shots have been taken at Strickland from in and out of the UFC. Despite not being under contract anymore, former middleweight champion turned free agent Luke Rockhold asked UFC CEO Dana White for a one-off fight with Strickland.
"I would love to [go back to UFC]. A press conference might be better than the fight," Rockhold said of Strickland on 'The Jaxxon Podcast'. "I hate that guy... I see this f****** kid's face every time I see him. It's just f****** disgusting. Sean Strickland, he's a fake little b****. He doesn't even know who he is. I don't think he believes the s*** he's saying these days. He's just spouting off. Hey, Dana gives me that hall pass, I'll come in. I will step on that kid's face."
Rockhold was originally slated to face Strickland at UFC 268 in November 2021 but withdrew from the matchup due to injury. Strickland has not forgotten his history with the former champion.
"Couple things... I sparred you 1 round, f***** you up and you snuck away like a b****. This was witnessed. Also we were scheduled to fight. I said "hell yeah that's a easy paycheck" And you pulled out a few weeks out...Xtreme? I'll f*** you up for fun lol."
Strickland is well-known for his gym wars at Xtreme Couture, and with Rockhold not on the UFC roster that might be the way for the middleweights to settle their long-winded rivalry. But, a former foe of Strickland's won't settle for just sparring...
#6-ranked UFC Middleweight contender Brendan "All In" Allen is the latest fighter to ask for Strickland, seeing as he holds the #1 spot in the division and is currently unoccupied waiting for a title fight. On top of that, Allen seeks revenge for a 2020 TKO loss to Strickland.
"So DDP vs Izzy is next and Whittaker vs Chimaev winner is #1Contender. So if you plan to wait [Strickland] you aren't fighting for a while. So fight ME in September and winner gets the next shot," Allen wrote on Instagram. "If you think 1st fight wasn’t luck then let’s run it back. I was a kid back then and you’re now the only blemish on my ufc resume🤷🏼♂️ Im ready to sign today, you can name date and location and i will be there, we both know you wont walk me down like your last opponent so the fans will love the show we will put on #youwanabethebest#youhavetobeatthebest."
Allen avenged his only other UFC loss to Chris Curtis, Strickland's teammate, in his last fight in April. The UFC veteran is on the second-longest win streak in the division (6), right behind champ Dricus Du Plessis at 7.
Sean Strickland defeated Allen years ago when the rising contender was 24 years old, making a potential rematch all the more interesting. Though, the American has yet to acknowledge Allen's callout and it's not much of a surprise, given his prime position after beating Paulo Costa.
