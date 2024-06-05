Fans Brutally Roast UFC 304 Poster: "Did Dana White Make This on Microsoft 365?"
For most fight fans, the recent UFC 304 poster drop was a swing and a miss.
The UFC is heading back to Manchester and with it comes two championship fights. Leon Edwards puts his welterweight title at stake against Belal Muhammad, while the co-main event will see Tom Aspinall risk his interim UFC heavyweight gold against Curtis Blaydes.
It's a card that is sure to have fans inside Co-op Live as rowdy as ever, but they might just bust out a laugh or two upon seeing a recent UFC 304 poster.
UFC 304 Poster Gets Negative Response from Fans
The official X account of the UFC dropped a new promo poster to hype up the general public on sale date for tickets to the big show, which will take place on July 27th. As it is, fans haven't exactly been enamored with the posters released by the UFC, but this one might just take the cake.
Needless to say, fans and even MMA personalities have had some brutal responses to the promotional material.
"The person who made this poster also scored it 4-1 Paulo Costa."
"Possibly the worst poster of all time."
"This poster just sucks."
"Wtf is this poster."
"Did Dana make this on Microsoft 365?"
Is there a graphic designer in the house?
At the very least, fans won't have to worry about the video production, which is sure to get fight enthusiasts pumped for UFC 304. Hopefully, the video packages won't force us to look side to side in dizzying fashion.
