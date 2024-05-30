Swerve Strickland vs. Will Ospreay Official for AEW Forbidden Door 2024 at UBS Arena
The AEW World Championship match for Forbidden Door 2024 has been made official.
The May 29th episode of AEW Dynamite was headlined by a Casino Gauntlet Match. The main event featured stars from AEW, NJPW, and CMLL. The winner would be guaranteed a shot at the AEW hardware during the promotion's next pay-per-view event.
In the end, it was Will Ospreay who emerged victorious and he will be challenging Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Championship on June 30th at Forbidden Door.
ADAM COPELAND STRIPPED OF TNT CHAMPIONSHIP ON AEW DYNAMITE BY THE YOUNG BUCKS
Will Ospreay Earns AEW World Championship Match Against Swerve Strickland at Forbidden Door
The Gauntlet Match saw the likes of Jay White, PAC, Mistico, Will Ospreay, Lio Rush, Shota Umino, Hechicero, and other notable names vying for a shot at AEW's top male prize.
PAC was going to hit Red Arrow on Jay White, but Juice Robinson shoved him off the top rope. Orange Cassidy was close to pinning Ospreay, but Will ended up kicking out of a hurricanrana and landed Oscutter for the three.
After the match, Swerve made his way out with Prince Nana to have a staredown with Will Ospreay. The matchup is sure to come as a surprise to fans, as many felt AEW would hold off on giving Ospreay a world title shot this soon given he is the current AEW International Champion.
Can Ospreay become a double champion by the end of June?
FORMER WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN CHAMPION LEAVES AEW AFTER CONTRACT EXPIRES
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW.