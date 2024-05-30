Adam Copeland Stripped of TNT Championship on AEW Dynamite by The Young Bucks
The status of the AEW TNT Championship previously held by Adam Copeland has been revealed.
Copeland walked out of AEW Double or Nothing 2024 still the TNT Champion, but he ended up paying a price. During his barbed wire steel cage match with Malakai Black, Copeland suffered a broken tibia. The injury will require surgery.
The status of the TNT Championship following Copeland's injury has been revealed.
AEW TNT Championship Vacant, Qualifiers to be Announced
During the May 29th episode of AEW Dynamite, it was revealed that Adam Copeland has been stripped of the TNT Championship. EVPs Matthew and Nicholas Jackson of The Young Bucks made the announcement.
Matthew Jackson blamed himself for Copeland's injury because he told Adam to "break a leg" before the match.
The Elite were going to hand the TNT Championship to Jack Perry, but Christopher Daniels made his way out and revealed he was named an interim EVP by Tony Khan in place of Kenny Omega. He then announced that qualifiers would be held with the winner getting a title shot in a ladder match.
Meanwhile for Copeland, there's no timetable on when the former "Edge" in WWE will be able to make his way back to an AEW ring.
