‘They Want Me to Suffer’ - Randy Brown on Bryan Battle Weight Miss at UFC 310

Randy Brown suggests fighters like Bryan Battle who miss weight should be fined 50% or more of their purse.

Randy Brown didn't take Bryan Battle missing weight at UFC 310 lightly.

Scheduled to meet Brown in the biggest fight of his career this Saturday, Battle weighed in at 175lbs, four pounds over the welterweight limit (171). Meanwhile, his opponent Brown was a professional, hitting the scales at 171lbs for what will be his 19th fight in the UFC.

Brown Calls Foul Play

After spending weeks in training camp, the 34-year-old Brown wouldn't let his hard work go to waste, accepting the fight against Battle despite the weight advantage.

"We both knew about the fight at the same time. I came in as a professional. I've never missed weight at any point in my career," Brown told TSN's Aaron Bronsteter and Aiemann Zahabi right after Battle's weight miss.

"They knew they weren't gonna make the weight, so they could've told me.... I would've stopped [cutting], and we could've made a catchweight, but they wanted me to suffer. I know the game. They want me to suffer. It was so I could come down, and he can wrestle me. A bigger body to wrestle me."

Brown continued.

"He's supposed to cut the weight. 170 was the deal. Make 170, man. Be professional."

Brown Doesn't Care About Pay Bump From Battle

As you may know, when UFC fighters miss weight, they're fined a percentage of their purse, often times 20-30% depending on how heavy the fighter came in. However, Brown isn't all that concerned with what he'll be getting from Battle, seeing as though theThe Ultimate Fighter winner arrived to the UFC three years ago and isn't on the same paygrade like a veteran in Brown.

"I don't care about the pay bump because he's a newbie. He just got here," Brown said of Battle.
"[I've been here] almost 10 years, I'm paid. I'm not worried about what his little 10% is gonna do for me. He'll take the pay cut."

"If he wins, then who cares? No one cares about that [weight miss]. They just wanna see the result. I came here to fight at the end of the day, but people don't care about anything else... He's already a 185er coming down. He's a big boy."

"Start Taxing Them Heavy," Brown On Weight Missers

Brown added on, taking to X (formerly Twitter) to propose that fighters who miss weight should be fined half of their purse or more.

"Professionalism is a must. We gotta start holding these guys to a higher standard. Start taxing them heavy with 50% or more," Brown posted on Friday.

On Instagram, Randy Brown said he'll be no more than 185lbs on fight night, thinking his opponent Bryan Battle will be over 200lbs.

