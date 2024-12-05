Top UFC Contender Claims "Time is Gone" for Alexander Volkanovski & Max Holloway
Not everybody is a fan of Alexander Volkanovski fighting for the title again.
Considered one of the best featherweights to ever grace the UFC Octagon with multiple title defenses, Volkanovski finds himself in a tough spot at 36 years old and 1-3 in his last four fights after going undefeated at 145lbs for so many years. Dethroned by Ilia Topuria at UFC 298 earlier this year, Volkanovski looks to exact his revenge in a potential rematch next year.
However, Volkanovski's hardly the only fighter in the title picture, with the division's dark horse Movsar Evloev returning at UFC 310 this weekend. The 18-0 Evloev has won eight straight in the UFC, with his next fight against former bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling.
Ex-UFC Champ Alexander Volkanovski Shares Promising Update on Return Fight Plans
"Volkanovki Is A Legend, But He's Done"
30 years old and ranked #5 in the world, Evloev says it's time for some "fresh blood" at featherweight, making the case that it should be him, not Volkanovski, who fights for the title next vs. Topuria.
"I don't think that's a good idea to fight with Volkanovski again," Evloev said at UFC 310 media day. "Volkanovski is a legend, but he's done, and Max Holloway also. They are good fighters for a long time, but time is gone."
Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway have been running the UFC featherweight division for years, with Holloway taking the title off of Jose Aldo and Volkanovski carrying the torch as champion with three wins over the fighting Hawaiian.
Outside of their fights, the former champions have only lost to the younger and faster Topuria at 145lbs in the last decade, with "El Matador" winning by devastating knockout both times.
Evloev Has His Eyes On The Title
With Holloway packing up his bags for lightweght and Volkanovski's best days likely behind him, the streaking Movsar Evloev says: "Fresh blood is here. Let me prove that I'm champion."
UFC 310: Aljamain Sterling ‘Little Confused’ Why He’s Fighting on Prelims
