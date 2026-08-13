Top MMA Prospect Gets Huge UFC Debut Fight After Earning Contract from Dana White

Arguably the most impressive contract winner from the first week of Dana White’s Contender Series already has his first UFC fight booked.

Ahead of this Saturday’s UFC 330 card that features two championship fights and is headlined by Islam Makhachev’s welterweight title defense against Ian Machado Garry, fans were treated to the return of DWCS on Tuesday with a five-fight card featuring some top MMA prospects.

Three of the five scheduled fights ended via finish, and four of the winning fighters were awarded contracts by Dana White following the event.

Bilal Hasan Impressed Dana White With 45-Second Finish to Win UFC Contract

One of the biggest names booked to compete on this year’s edition of DWCS was flyweight Bilal Hasan, who put his undefeated record on the line during Week 1 when he took on India’s Mridul Saikia.

A massive favorite heading into the night, Hasan only needed 45 seconds to knock out Saikia and guarantee himself a UFC contract from White once the event concluded.

All of Hasan’s pro wins have come via finish outside of his pro debut in 2022, and prior to fighting on DWCS he had a very successful flyweight title reign with Cage Fury FC that saw him win the belt in 2024 and defend it with three-straight knockouts last year.

The 25-year-old’s performance on DWCS only helped build more anticipation for Hasan’s eventual UFC debut, and the undefeated flyweight has apparently already been booked just days after knocking out Saikia.

Nilson Rojas Signs for UFC Shanghai Debut vs. Bilal Hasan

Per Peruvian fight promotion Inka MMA, Nilson Rojas has signed with the UFC and will make his promotional debut opposite Hasan at UFC Shanghai on August 29.

Also undefeated in his professional MMA career following an 11-2 amateur run, Rojas has knocked out seven opponents out of his nine career victories and picked up decisions in his other two outings.

“El Rayo” most recently competed in July at Inka 59, where he took a unanimous decision over the formerly-undefeated Gonzalo Hanampa in the card’s co-main event.

A flyweight matchup between two undefeated debutants is an exciting addition to UFC Shanghai, which will take place at the Shanghai Indoor Stadium on August 29 and is headlined by a bantamweight bout featuring Umar Nurmagomedv and Song Yadong.

UFC Shanghai Fight Card

Main Event: Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Song Yadong

Alex Perez vs. Sumudaerji

Yan Xiaonan vs. Denis Gomes

Aoriqileng vs. Kai Asakura

Jack Jenkins vs. Sean Woodson

Rei Tsuruya vs. Kevin Borjas

Junior Tafa vs. Ce Liu

Andre Lima vs. Namsrai Batbayar

Jingnan Xiong vs. Julia Polastri

Meng Ding vs. Cam Nelson

Bilal Hasan vs. Nilson Rojas