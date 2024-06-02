UFC 302 Aftermath: Islam Makhachev Keeps Options Open For Next Title Defense
Although UFC CEO Dana White intends to book Islam Makhachev vs. Arman Tsarukyan for the lightweight title next, given Tsarukyan's 9-3 stretch over his last 12 outings, the UFC lightweight champion said Saturday night that he has bigger goals to achieve before he eventually retires.
"Who doesn’t want to be [a] double champion?” Makhachev asked assembled media members at the UFC 302 post-fight presser, referencing a move to the welterweight division. "This is history. How many double champions [do] we have? This is a dream for all fighters, to get [a] second belt."
Makhachev isn't entirely far off. Only a select number of UFC champions have held two belts simultaneously, including Amanda Nunes, Daniel Cormier and Conor McGregor, to name a few.
Although Makhachev desires to fight for a second belt, Tsarukyan is likely the next in line, given the fact that Leon Edwards, the division's current welterweight champion, has a rematch booked with Belal Muhammad at UFC 304 in Manchester in July.
With activity, or a lack off it, as a big topic of conversation in today's MMA landscape, Makhachev is anything but inactive. Since 2021, Makhachev has fought eight times, which includes Saturday's win against Dustin Poirier.
When it comes to Makhachev's consistency, he surpasses some champions and he also recognizes how hard it is to remain as dominant as ever given the fact that champions who fans may think are unbeatable, eventually fall.
Makhachev's lone loss came eight years ago, and ever since, he has been a different beast.
Whether it's Tsarukyan or Edwards as his next opponent, Makhachev's re-defined dominance is something to behold, as the belt remains in Russia.
