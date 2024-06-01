MMA Knockout

UFC 302 Free Live Stream: Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier, Strickland vs. Costa

Join MMA Knockout on SI for a live stream of the official UFC 302: Makhachev vs. Poirier watchalong.

Fernando Quiles Jr.

Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier meet face-to-face before their UFC 302 encounter for the lightweight gold.
UFC 302 is going down tonight, and you can catch a live stream of the watchalong throughout the evening.

Could this be the night for Dustin Poirier? "The Diamond" has yet to win undisputed gold under the UFC banner, but he'll have what could be his final chance against UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev. Will "The Diamond" shine bright tonight?

Also, former UFC Middleweight Champion Sean Strickland will go one-on-one with Paulo Costa. Strickland lost the 185-pound gold to Dricus du Plessis in his last fight and he'll be looking to stay at the top of the heap with a win over "Borrachinha."

Before the action begins, you can join UFC Hall of Famer Jens Pulver and lightweight Chase Hooper as they live stream their reactions during the UFC 302 event.

UFC 302 Live Stream Watchalong

The watchalong will begin at 6:30 p.m. ET, which is the same start time of the early prelims. The first set of preliminary bouts will be airing on UFC Fight Pass, so you can follow the action while also keeping up with the live reactions of Pulver and Hooper.

Of course, MMA Knockout on SI will also be bringing you live coverage of the UFC 302 card from the first prelim bout to the main event title fight between Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier. For the live results, you can click the link below the watchalong stream or you can check back on our homepage.

Here is the official live UFC 302 watchalong stream featuring Jens Pulver and Chase Hooper:

