UFC 302 Results: Bite Victim André Lima Moves to 9-0 with Leg Kick Clinic
Andre Lima is victorious yet again in the UFC Octagon, this time without a bite mark.
The undefeated flyweight prospect is still green in the UFC, with the 25 year-old making his promotional debut in March against Igor Severino.
Lima went viral for all the wrong reasons as he was bitten by Severino in the second round of their fight. Lima was dubbed the winner by disqualification, later getting a tattoo on his arm to commerate "the bite of the night", which funnily enough received a $50K bonus from Dana White.
Years after fighting for a contract on both The Ultimate Fighter and Dana White's Contender Series, Raposo finally got the short-notice call from the regional scene to fight Lima at UFC 302. Lima was originally scheduled to face Nyamjargal Tumendemberel, but his opponent fell through. Raposo made the flyweight mark at 125lbs while Lima missed weight by 5lbs, with a fine coming out of his purse.
Lima vs. Raposo is the first fight in the promotion's history to take place with the new UFC gloves.
Across three rounds of fighting, Lima maintained a constant leg kick attack on Raposo, who came off as somewhat gun shy in his UFC debut. Lima's leg kicks added up as Raposo looked for short combos of punches. Raposo eats more kicks with the dual-promotion champion trying to get his offense going. Lima lands a leg kick that spins Raposo around.
Raposo does a better job against Lima's kicks in the second round, working the body and head with his strikes. Lima keeps Raposo guessing with his variety of kicks. Raposo finds a takedown on Lima but the Brazilian immediately works his way back up, using the cage to do so.
Lima outlands Raposo in the third round, establishing his jab. Raposo is hesitant striking on the feet with his coaches yelling for more offense and activity. Raposo eventually finds a nice combo of punches. Lima knocks down Raposo with a brutal leg kick in which Raposo's leg almost gives out. Raposo shoots for a takedown but Lima defends it well, looking for a reversal with the two flyweights fighting on the feet until the final bell.
Official result: Andre Lima def. Mitch Raposo via split decision (30-27, 28-29, 30-27)
