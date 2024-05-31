UFC 302: Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier Free Live Stream Results & Highlights
Following a rare week off before the start of a busy summer schedule, the UFC returns this Saturday night (June 1) when UFC 302 takes place at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ.
The main event is a lightweight title fight between defending champion Islam Makhachev and former interim titleholder Dustin Poirier. This will be the third time “The Diamond” has attempted to claim undisputed UFC gold, and it will also mark the first time Makhachev has defended his title against another lightweight following two victories over former featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski.
The night’s co-main event is a huge middleweight bout featuring Sean Strickland and Paulo Costa. Strickland will be looking to get back into the win column after he lost the division’s title via narrow split decision to Dricus Du Plessis, while the #7-ranked Costa will be competing twice in the same year for the first time since 2017.
The rest of the main card includes another middleweight contest between Kevin Holland and Michał Oleksiejczuk, plus a pair of welterweight bouts pitting Randy Brown against Elizeu Zaleski and Niko Price against Alex Morono. The night’s prelims also feature some excellent matchups like the heavyweight bout between Jailton Almeida and Alexandr Romanov, plus a middleweight fight that promises to showcase some high-level striking when Roman Kopylov takes on César Almeida.
André Lima was the only fighter to miss weight ahead of the event, but his fight with the debuting Mitch Raposo will proceed as scheduled with Lima forfeiting 30% of his purse to his opponent.
The early prelims for UFC 302 are set to kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, so be sure to check back on this page for all of the live results and highlights from the action once the event starts!
Main Card: (ESPN+ PPV, 10:00 p.m. ET)
• Main Event: Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier – For the UFC Lightweight Championship
• Co-Main Event: Sean Strickland vs. Paulo Costa
• Kevin Holland vs. Michał Oleksiejczuk
• Niko Price vs. Alex Morono
• Randy Brown vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos
Preliminary Card: (ESPN/ESPN+, 8:00 p.m. ET)
• Roman Kopylov vs. César Almeida
• Jailton Almeida vs. Alexandr Romanov
• Grant Dawson vs. Joe Solecki
• Phil Rowe vs. Jake Matthews
Early Preliminary Card (ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass, 6:30 p.m. ET)
• Mickey Gall vs. Bassil Hafez
• Ailin Perez def. Joselyne Edwards via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 29-28x2)
• André Lima def. Mitch Raposo via Split Decision (30-27x2, 28-29)
