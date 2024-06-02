UFC 302 Results: Main Card Fighter Snaps Opponent's Arm in Half (Video)
Kevin Holland faced Michal Oleksiejczuk on the main card of UFC 302 at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., and the fight certainly didn't disappoint. For those who may have predicted a vicious finish, the eventual outcome was all that and maybe a little more.
UFC 302 News: Jailton Almeida Steamrolls Alexandr Romanov for First Round Finish
The fight was wild despite its briefness. Oleksiejczuk caught Holland with a hook, and once both men got to guard, Holland successfully caught the Poland native in a gruesome armbar, as Oleksiejczuk's arm snapped in half to secure the first-round submission.
Official Result: Kevin Holland def. Michal Oleksiejczuk via technical submission (armbar, Round 1 1:34)
Holland earned his eighth win by submission and snapped a skid that saw him drop four of his last six outings, most recently dropping a decision to Michael Page. Holland kept his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan short and sweet, wanting to stay as active as possible and considering himself a "gatekeeper" at welterweight and middleweight.
UFC 302 News: Former Kickboxing Champ Has Hype Derailed in Prelim Fight
For Oleksiejczuk, he dropped to 7-6-1 in the UFC, suffering his third loss in his last four appearances since signing with the promotion in 2017.
UFC 302 rolls on, as two fights still remain on the night, including the lightweight title fight between Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier to top the bill. But first, Sean Strickland and Paulo Costa will grace the Octagon with contender status at stake.
Stick with MMA Knockout for daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW.