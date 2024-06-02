MMA Knockout

UFC 302 Results: Main Card Fighter Snaps Opponent's Arm in Half (Video)

Two highly-touted welterweights clashed at UFC 302

Zain Bando

Jul 29, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Kevin Holland (blue gloves) reacts to defeating Michael Chiesa (red gloves) during UFC 291 at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports / Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Holland faced Michal Oleksiejczuk on the main card of UFC 302 at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., and the fight certainly didn't disappoint. For those who may have predicted a vicious finish, the eventual outcome was all that and maybe a little more.

The fight was wild despite its briefness. Oleksiejczuk caught Holland with a hook, and once both men got to guard, Holland successfully caught the Poland native in a gruesome armbar, as Oleksiejczuk's arm snapped in half to secure the first-round submission.

Official Result: Kevin Holland def. Michal Oleksiejczuk via technical submission (armbar, Round 1 1:34)

Holland earned his eighth win by submission and snapped a skid that saw him drop four of his last six outings, most recently dropping a decision to Michael Page. Holland kept his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan short and sweet, wanting to stay as active as possible and considering himself a "gatekeeper" at welterweight and middleweight.

For Oleksiejczuk, he dropped to 7-6-1 in the UFC, suffering his third loss in his last four appearances since signing with the promotion in 2017.

UFC 302 rolls on, as two fights still remain on the night, including the lightweight title fight between Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier to top the bill. But first, Sean Strickland and Paulo Costa will grace the Octagon with contender status at stake.

Zain Bando is a writer for MMA Knockout, part of Fan Nation and the Sports Illustrated/The Arena Group umbrella. He has covered combat sports since 2019 for notable outlets BJPenn.com and FanSided MMA.  He also co-hosts a podcast called "The MMA Outsiders," part of the Empty The Bench Podcast Network, which airs Tuesday nights at 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT.  A Chicago suburban native, Bando has been enthralled with MMA since 2006 and has been fortunate to attend some of the most high-profile events in the sport's history, both as a fan and media member, including UFC 264, Bellator 297 and Kayla Harrison's PFL MMA debut. He is excited to take the next step in his combat sports writing journey and looks forward to continuing his following of the fight game for years to come. Bando can be reached via email at zainbando99@gmail.com or by social media @zainbando99.