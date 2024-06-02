UFC 302 News: Jailton Almeida Steamrolls Alexandr Romanov for First Round Finish
Jailton Almeida has secured yet another first-round finish by submitting Alexandr Romanov at UFC 302 on June 1.
'Malhadinho' had his 15 fight winning streak snapped by Curtis Blaydes at UFC 299, seemingly ending his run at the title which would have been spring boarded by a fight with Tom Aspinall in July. Now, the Brazilian phenom rights his wrongs with a dominant first-round submission.
Forfeiting 20 lbs to his Moldovan opponent, Almeida caught a kick in the first round and tripped Romanov against the cageside. From here, he snatched up Romanov's jaw in a rear-naked choke, and later readjusted to finish the fight.
In his post-fight interview, Almeida called to appear at UFC Paris on September 28. The biggest heavyweight matchup in France would be Ciryl Gane, who has notoriously struggled with grappling in his two UFC losses. Gane is an enigma in the UFC heavyweight division as he floats around title contention while the rest of the division is booked or in his win column. Perhaps 'Bon Gamin' can address his grappling woes against the wiry Brazilian in Paris.
