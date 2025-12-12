UFC fan favorite returns for rematch nearly 10 years in the making at UFC Houston

Kevin Holland will try to snap a two-fight skid at UFC Houston when he meets top-ranked welterweight contender Geoff Neal for the second time.

The UFC’s 2026 slate is slowly starting to take shape, and it was recently announced that the promotion’s return to Houston, TX on February 21 will feature a pivotal middleweight headliner between Anthony Hernandez and the division’s former titleholder Sean Strickland.

The UFC has only officially confirmed two fights for the Houston card so far, but Holland confirmed via social media that he and Neal will meet on February 21 for a rematch that’s nearly 10 years in the making.

Kevin Holland Fought Five Times In 2025

One of the more popular fighters on the UFC roster, Holland joined the promotion in 2018 after winning a contract on Dana White’s Contender Series.

“Trailblazer” quickly endeared himself to MMA fans with his unique personality and willingness to fight regularly. The 33-year-old initially went 8-2 in the Octagon as a middleweight before back-to-back losses and a No Contest result in 2021 encouraged him to drop down to the welterweight division.

Kevin Holland (red gloves) fights Mike Malott (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Rogers Arena. | Simon Fearn-Imagn Images

Holland has had an up-and-down run while jumping between 170 and 185 lbs. and has faced some of the biggest names in both divisions, but he currently finds himself on a two-fight skid after dropping decisions to Mike Malott and Daniel Rodriguez in his fourth and fifth appearances of 2025.

Geoff Neal Could Avenge 2017 Loss At UFC Houston

The formerly-ranked Holland will have a chance to get back on track at UFC Houston when he meets Neal, who was stopped by “Trailblazer” in the third round when they fought for the Xtreme Knockout middleweight belt in 2017.

Currently sitting at #14 in the UFC welterweight division, Neal found himself on the wrong end of one of the year’s best knockouts when Carlos Prates finished him with a buzzer-beater spinning elbow on the main card of UFC 319. “Handz of Steel” did defeat former lightweight king Rafael dos Anjos via injury TKO last year, but prior to that he came up short against top welterweight contenders Ian Machado Garry and Shavkat Rakhmonov.

Geoff Neal (red gloves) fights Carlos Prates (blue gloves) during UFC 319 at United Center. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

There’s been news of several matchups targeted for UFC Houston in the last week or so, and the Holland vs. Neal rematch is a strong addition to a fight card that’s currently shaping up like this.

UFC Houston Fight Card



• Main Event: Sean Strickland vs. Anthony Hernandez



• Kevin Holland vs. Geoff Neal 2



• Ode Osbourne vs. Alibi Idiris



• Zach Reese vs. Michel Pereira



• Alden Coria vs. Luis Gurule



• Jacobe Smith vs. Seok Hyeon Ko

