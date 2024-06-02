UFC 302 Results: Randy Brown Fends off Submission Scare, Calls Out Top Contender
Randy Brown looks ready to be ranked.
The 33 year-old UFC welterweight has been banging on the door of the top 15 for quite some time now and the argument has never been better for Brown, who got the job done at UFC 302. Brown faced off with fellow veteran Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos to start off the pay-per-view main card from Newark, New Jersey.
The lanky Brown wasted no time, firing at dos Santos from range and leading the dance in the opening round with his sharp striking skills. The momentum started to pick up for dos Santos in round two with the Brazilian stunning Brown in a striking combo, then taking him down to the ground. Brown defended well, working his way back up only to be overtaken later in another grappling exchange.
Dos Santos snatched the body triangle, getting the back of Brown. Dos Santos locked in a rear-naked choke, squeezing a visibly worried Brown. Riding it out, "Rude Boy" survived the submission threat, fighting the hands of Dos Santos who controls his back. Brown eventually turned it around, reversing position for his own choke attempt. Dos Santos saw the end of the round but in bad spot with his back given to Brown.
Good striking offense was shown by Brown in round 3. Dos Santos ate shots from a distance. Brown landed a knee. Dos Santos got a takedown as Brown started to feel himself in the striking department. Dos Santos tried to seize Brown's back once more, however he ran out of time before he could do anything with the position.
Official result: Randy Brown def. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
On the verge of a ranking come Tuesday and fresh off his third straight win, Randy Brown would request his next fight to be against a seasoned top-10 contender.
"Come on Geoff Neal, it's my time," Brown said in his post-fight interview. "I didn't get the finish tonight but I gotta get to the top 15. I'm on a mission right now, it's my f****** time. I'll do whatever it takes. Geoff Neal, you are that guy right now and I need you. Come on, let's do this. You don't have a fight right now. Me and you, what's up?"
Geoff Neal is currently ranked #10 in the UFC Welterweight division and last fought Ian Garry to a split decision at UFC 298.
Stick with MMA Knockout for daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW.