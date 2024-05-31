UFC 302: WWE Champion Cody Rhodes Sends Motivational Speech to Dustin Poirier
Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes knows a thing or two about being an underdog, and he's got a special message for Dustin Poirier ahead of UFC 302.
Poirier will look to make diamonds this Saturday night when he challenges Islam Makhachev for the UFC Lightweight Championship. It could be Poirier's final opportunity at undisputed UFC gold. While Poirier has held the interim championship, the distinction of being the main titleholder simply can't be topped in the fight game.
Rhodes wants Poirier to know that in the face of adversity, he has what it takes to dig down deep inside and reach his destiny.
UFC 302 BOLD PREDICTIONS: CAN DUSTIN POIRIER PULL OFF THE MIRACLE IN NEWARK?
Cody Rhodes Has Positive Message for UFC 302 Headliner Dustin Poirier
There was a time when Cody Rhodes had to bet on himself. Unhappy with the creative direction of his character in WWE, Rhodes left the company to prove his worth on the independent scene, as well as TNA Wrestling, known as Impact Wrestling at the time. He ended up in New Japan Pro Wrestling and Ring of Honor, where his star power grew.
Rhodes would then help start up the All Elite Wrestling (AEW) promotion in 2019 as one of the company's EVPs. With his stardom reaching a fever pitch, Rhodes made his return to WWE in 2022 and his popularity has skyrocketed ever since. He captured the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 40 back in April, defeating Roman Reigns.
Now, in a video released by ESPN, WWE's top babyface has delivered a motivational speech to Dustin "The Diamond" Poirier before he challenges Makhachev for the top prize in the UFC's lightweight division:
"It won't be easy, but it never is for guys like us," Rhodes said. "So, go on, Dustin. Finish your story. I'll be watching."- Cody Rhodes' message to Dustin Poirier
WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW: ROAD TO CLASH AT THE CASTLE 2024, WHAT'S NEXT FOR CODY RHODES
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW.