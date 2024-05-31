WWE SmackDown Preview: Road to Clash at the Castle 2024, What's Next For Cody Rhodes
We're a couple of weeks away from WWE Clash at the Castle, and tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown will continue to set the stage for the upcoming PLE.
Tonight's episode will be taking place inside the MVP Arena in Albany, NY. It'll be the post-King and Queen of the Ring 2024 episode of SmackDown. Cody Rhodes successfully defended his Undisputed WWE Championship against Logan Paul at the event, while Nia Jax earned the distinction of being this year's Queen of the Ring.
What will transpire in the aftermath of WWE's most recent PLE?
Preview of May 31st Episode of WWE SmackDown
"The American Nightmare" will be featured on the blue brand this evening. Rhodes has been asking fans who his next title challenger should be. Could a desperate AJ Styles find his way back into the title picture? Styles recently pleaded with SmackDown GM Nick Aldis to receive another shot at Cody after falling just short at WWE Backlash, but to no avail.
WWE Women's Champion Bayley will also be a part of the show. The "Role Model" confirmed her status for Albany in a post on X.
Also, what will the newly-crowned Queen of the Ring Nia Jax have to say after winning the tournament in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia? Jax has been guaranteed a shot at the WWE Women's Championship at SummerSlam in August.
