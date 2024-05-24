UFC 304 News: Tom Aspinall Tried to Convince UFC Brass to Change Event Time
While UK fans were pleased to see the UFC return with their first PPV card since 2016, they were less than delighted to hear about the time the card is set to take place.
UFC 304 in Manchester, UK, is set to start at 11 pm local time (BST), with the main card beginning at 3 am; this means fans in attendance will probably be leaving the arena around 6-7 am Sunday. The topic of UFC 304's start time has been one of much contention, with many fans and pundits calling for a change. Tom Aspinall, who features in UFC 304's co-main spot, has allegedly asked the UFC to change the time, which "didn't go down well".
"I tried to ask the UFC brass," Aspinall told The Mac Life on May 24. "'Can we change the times?' --- Didn't go down well, mate. They were just like, 'Nope.' There weren't even any negotiations."
View the full interview below:
In the marquee spot of UFC 304, Jamaican-born Brit Leon Edwards defends his welterweight title for a third time against the challenger, Belal Muhammad. Fighting out of Erdington, UK, Edwards feels the UFC should have accommodated the European fans, "But it is what it is."
"About 5:30[am I'll be fighting]," Edwards told The MMA Hour on May 20. "I'm gonna have to adjust my timezones to accommodate for that. I feel like it should have been normal time in the UK. .... But it is what it is. .... I think they said the PPV was already booked for Utah, right, so the slot [for UFC 304's broadcasing deal] was already booked in. So when they changed it to Manchester, they couldn't change the time with the TV station."
It looks as though UK and European fans will have to endure the late start time. However, UFC 304 has massive potential, with some dynamite matchups sure to keep snoozy fans on their toes. Here's the full announced lineup (subject to change):
- Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad 2
- Tom Aspinall vs. Curtis Blaydes 2
- Arnold Allen vs. Giga Chikadze
- Muhammad Mokaev vs. Manel Kape
- Bobby Green vs. Paddy Pimblett
- Molly McCann vs. Bruna Brasil
- Caolan Loughran vs. Ramon Taveras
- Shauna Bannon vs. Ravena Oliveira
- Nathaniel Wood vs. Daniel Pineda
- Mick Parkin vs. Lukasz Brzeski
- Oban Elliott vs. Preston Parsons
- Christian Leroy Duncan vs. Robert Bryczek
