MMA veteran that was never knocked out in the UFC suffers brutal KO loss

Bantamweight MMA fighter Abdul Hussein may have put himself on the UFC’s radar with a brutal knockout of one of the promotion’s former fighters.

2026 is finally just a few days away, and the new year will officially signal the end of the UFC’s current deal with ESPN before a new partnership with Paramount formally kicks off on January 24 with a UFC 324 card featuring two title bouts.

There’s still been plenty of events to keep MMA fans entertained during the lengthy break between UFC Vegas 112 and UFC 324, and last Friday former UFC standout Tyson Nam squared off with Hussein in a bantamweight main event at Ice Cage Fighting 6.

Abdul Hussein Flattens Tyson Nam In Finland

Taking place at the Espoo Metroe Areena in Espoo, Finland, ICF 6 featured a mix of Muay Thai, boxing, kickboxing, and MMA bouts leading up to the night’s final matchup between Hussein and Nam.

Nam was making his return to MMA for the first time since June 2024 after picking up a pair of stoppage-victories at Karate Combat 52 and Mike Perry’s Dirty Boxing 3, where he finished former Bellator star Ricky Bandejas late in the opening round.

The 42-year-old had stopped all four opponents he’d faced since exiting the UFC in 2023, but at ICF 6 the MMA veteran suffered his first knockout-loss in well over 10 years when Hussein flattened him with a brutal right hand during an exchange in the middle of the cage.

The result marked the first time that Nam has been stopped with strikes since being knocked out by Marlon Moraes at World Series of Fighting 2 in 2013. The Hawaiian went 3-5 overall during a run in the UFC’s flyweight division that began in 2019, and during that stretch he was only stopped once when Bruno Silva submitted him in 2023.

In addition to adding a major name to his record, Hussein now finds himself on an impressive eight-fight win streak in MMA that’s seen him finish ever single opponent’s he’s faced. He’s won nine-straight fights overall if you include a boxing victory over Hussein Osman Yusuf at ICF 3 last year, and his last loss came via unanimous decision against former top-ranked UFC flyweight and current BRAVE CF titleholder Muhammad Mokaev.

