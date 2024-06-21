UFC 5 Drops Massive Update Including 13 New Fighters, Conor McGregor Makeover
The latest UFC video game will be launching its biggest update to date.
EA Sports UFC 5 hit the shelves last October with a number of improvements made to its gameplay since then, in addition to its ever-growing roster of playable fighters. Whether they've been in the UFC for a long time or a short time, not every fighter can say they're in the game just yet but more and more are being added, slowly but surely.
UFC Saudi Arabia: Robert Whittaker vs. Ikram Aliskerov Live Results & Highlights
The latest update takes a change in pace, however, having a total of 13 fighters joining the in-game roster - the most fighters we've ever seen in one update out of the EA Sports UFC series.
UFC 5's Newest Recruits
Check out of all the UFC fighters that will be added in 'Patch 1.10', ahead of its release on June 24 at 1 p.m. ET.
- Kayla Harrison, #4 women's bantamweight
- Michel Pereira, #13 middleweight
- Joaquin Buckley, #11 welterweight
- Caio Borralho, #12 middleweight
- Chris Curtis, #15 middleweight
- Tagir Ulanbekov, #12 flyweight
- Mario Bautista, #12 bantamweight
- Jonathan Martinez, #14 bantamweight
- Loopy Godínez, #10 women's strawweight
- Randy Brown, welterweight
- Alexandr Romanov, #13 heavyweight
- Norma Dumont , #9 women's bantamweight
- Pannie Kianzad, #11 women's bantamweight
McGregor-Approved
That's not all that is in this UFC 5 update with the promotion's new 3EIGHT and 5EIGHT gloves being introduced to the game (in select modes) along with a new welterweight character model for Conor McGregor ahead of what would have been his return at UFC 303 against Michael Chandler, had the Irish superstar not gotten injured.
"Gorgeous," McGregor reacted to his 'UFC 5' fighter update on 'X'.
Conor McGregor Reveals Mystery UFC 303 Injury: ‘I’ll Be Back - Chandler or Not'
UFC Fighters Get Paid By How Much They're Played
Fighters, whether they're still on the UFC roster or not, can actually make money from their likeness being used in the UFC video games with former UFC Flyweight Champion Demetrious Johnson disclosing a combined payout of $72,500 from several EA Sports titles over the years.
"You guys actually dictate how much I get paid by how often you guys use me in the game," Johnson explained of how he and other fighters get paid, on his YouTube channel. "It sends the data to the big mainframe computer and that's how they keep track of it. They do it for Street Fighter 6... they do it for all the games out there because they want to track what character is being played the most."
Stick with MMA Knockout for daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW.