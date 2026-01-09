Alex Pereira’s ex-kickboxing rival fights undefeated finishing machine at UFC Seattle

UFC Seattle has reportedly received a major addition in the form of a middleweight bout featuring Mansur Abdul-Malik and Yousri Belgaroui.

The UFC’s 2026 schedule seems to be adding more events and fights by the day, and on March 28 the promotion will return to Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA to close out a three-week stretch of UFC Fight Night cards after the month kicks off with UFC 326.

According to Nolan King, UFC Seattle has been bolstered by a middleweight contest that will see Abdul-Malik put his undefeated record on the line against former kickboxing standout Belgaroui.

Mansur Abdul-Malik Preserved Undefeated Record In 2025

A UFC contract winner on the 2024 edition of Dana White’s Contender Series, Abdul-Malik has collected nine finishes out of his 10 professional MMA bouts.

The 28-year-old made an immediate statement in his UFC debut when he stopped Dusko Todorovic just over halfway through the opening round and earned a “Performance of the Night” bonus for his efforts. Abdul-Malik also finished Nick Klein in his sophomore UFC outing before taking on Cody Brundage last June in Atlanta, where the MMA Masters-product was awarded a technical decision after an accidental head butt contributed to the fight’s ending.

Mansur Abdul-Malik (red gloves) fights Cody Brundage (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at State Farm Arena. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Georgia Athletic and Entertainment Commission later changed the result of the fight to a draw, but Abdul-Malik moved on from that setback when he submitted Antonio Trocoli in just over a minute at UFC 323.

Yousri Belgaroui Scored Upset-Win In His UFC Debut

A former opponent of reigning UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Alex Pereira during their time with GLORY kickboxing, Belgaroui brought a 5-2 MMA record into a Dana White’s Contender Series matchup with Marco Tulio in 2023 and dropped a unanimous decision.

The former kickboxer returned to Levels Fight League in the Netherlands later that year and got back into the win column with a buzzer-beater stoppage of Giorgi Kvelidze. After winning the promotion’s light heavyweight belt in his next outing, Belgaroui got a second chance on Dana White’s Contender Series and earned a UFC contract with a third-round finish of Taiga Iwasaki.

Azamat Bekoev (red gloves) fights Yousri Belgaroui (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Rogers Arena. | Simon Fearn-Imagn Images

“Baby Face Assassin” scored an upset-win over Azamat Bekoev in his UFC debut last October, and Belgaroui will attempt to hand Abdul-Malik his first loss when the pair meet on a UFC Seattle card that currently looks like this.

UFC Seattle Fight Card

• Alexa Grasso vs. Maycee Barber



• Casey O’Neill vs. Gabriella Fernandes



• Marcin Tybura vs. Valter Walker



• Nicolle Caliari vs. Carol Foro



• Mansur Abdul-Malik vs. Yousri Belgaroui

